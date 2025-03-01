Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kepler Interactive

Dark Hours Releases Third Major Update: All Bets Down

Dark Hoursdropped a new major update this week, as the All Bets Down update brings with it a new demon, a new setting, and more

Article Summary Explore the new Casino setting and encounter the tricky Trickster Demon in Dark Hours: All Bets Down.

Enjoy fresh co-op mini-games and a revamped 3D lobby for an immersive team heist experience.

Challenge yourself with two new difficulty levels designed to test your survival skills.

Work together to escape or survive, overcoming supernatural horrors in procedural environments.

Indie game developer Piece of Cake Studios and publisher Kepler Interactive have released the third free update for Dark Hours. Known as All Bets Down, this major update adds several items they have been promising on the content roadmap, including a new demon, a new setting, new endings, and more. We have more details below and the trailer above as the content is live.

All Bets Down

This update introduces plenty of new content, including features planned in the roadmap—such as a new monster, a new environment and a difficulty settings. We've also added some unexpected surprises, like a completely reworked lobby!

Meet the Trickster Demon, and its twisted pranks

Explore a brand-new environment: the Casino

Two new difficulty settings

New co-op mini-games to progress in your heist

Invite your friends in a fresh new 3D lobby

Dark Hours

