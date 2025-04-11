Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assetto Corsa EVO

Assetto Corsa EVO Devs Show New Update For Early Access

Assetto Corsa EVO dropped a new update this week while the game continues to be in Early Access, but the team is looking to the full release

Article Summary Explore new Open and Career modes for offline play in Assetto Corsa EVO.

Technical enhancements boost performance, plus optimized VR and AI improvements.

Summer 2025 brings a revamped multiplayer experience with redesigned netcode.

Early modding tools enable community creativity ahead of the 1.0 release.

505 Games and developer KUNOS Simulazioni revealed the latest update coming to Assetto Corsa EVO while the game is in Early Access, as they start looking ahead at the Version 1.0 release. The team dropped a bunch of new content, which we have a list for you below that you can download now. The video above goes over it and also talks about the full version of the game. There is still no release date on it yet, but it sounds like we'll be seeing it before the year's end. Enjoy!

Assetto Corsa EVO – April 2025 Update

Open/Career Modes and Special Events: The new Open Mode will be available soon. A fully offline mode that allows players to enjoy driving without the need for an internet connection. At the same time, players' journey and drivers' progress in AC EVO will continue through the Career mode, which combines progression, in-game economy, and the Driving Academy; all of these contents will also be accessible without the need of an internet connection. Special Events, on the other hand, will require an internet connection – similar to the previous title Assetto Corsa Competizione – and will be available both in Open and Career Mode.

The new Open Mode will be available soon. A fully offline mode that allows players to enjoy driving without the need for an internet connection. At the same time, players' journey and drivers' progress in AC EVO will continue through the Career mode, which combines progression, in-game economy, and the Driving Academy; all of these contents will also be accessible without the need of an internet connection. Special Events, on the other hand, will require an internet connection – similar to the previous title Assetto Corsa Competizione – and will be available both in Open and Career Mode. Technical Optimizations and Improvements: The team is working to enhance the overall performance of the game, optimizing all configurations, including users with VR and triple screen setups. Additional improvements will be implemented to ensure greater stability and smoother gameplay.

The team is working to enhance the overall performance of the game, optimizing all configurations, including users with VR and triple screen setups. Additional improvements will be implemented to ensure greater stability and smoother gameplay. Enhanced AI: AI-controlled drivers will have well-defined identities and will display different behaviors depending on the difficulty level. This will allow players to have a more structured progression, facing increasingly competitive opponents. This aspect will benefit from continuous and ongoing improvements over time.

AI-controlled drivers will have well-defined identities and will display different behaviors depending on the difficulty level. This will allow players to have a more structured progression, facing increasingly competitive opponents. This aspect will benefit from continuous and ongoing improvements over time. New Race Options and UI: The new user interface for AI opponent grids will provide greater control over single-race configurations, while the Custom Race Weekend feature will add further depth to the solo racing experience.

The new user interface for AI opponent grids will provide greater control over single-race configurations, while the Custom Race Weekend feature will add further depth to the solo racing experience. About Multiplayer: The team is testing this feature in internal sessions with excellent results, and the third Early Access release, scheduled for Summer 2025, will offer the first public version of the multiplayer mode, with a completely redesigned netcode to ensure a stable and competitive online experience.

The team is testing this feature in internal sessions with excellent results, and the third Early Access release, scheduled for Summer 2025, will offer the first public version of the multiplayer mode, with a completely redesigned netcode to ensure a stable and competitive online experience. Modding tools available sooner than expected: Modding support tools will be made available earlier than initially planned, during the Early Access period (instead of after the 1.0 release). This will allow the community to start testing their creativity and will allow the development team to refine this important aspect before the final release of the game.

Modding support tools will be made available earlier than initially planned, during the Early Access period (instead of after the 1.0 release). This will allow the community to start testing their creativity and will allow the development team to refine this important aspect before the final release of the game. Stefano Casillo's Return: The return of Stefano Casillo (co-founder of KUNOS Simulazioni) as Chief Technology Officer of Assetto Corsa EVO marks a new chapter in the game's development. It represents more than just a change in the organizational structure, it's a clear statement of intent. Stefano Casillo's experience and vision will help shape Assetto Corsa EVO.

