Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Adds New Halloween Trailer

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer this week for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me as they put a touch of Halloween on this one. Serving as what is essentially the Season One finale of the franchise, the team has put together an extra spooky trailer for you to enjoy as they delve deeper into the horrors of a serial killer's home. You can enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will officially drop onto PC and consoles on November 18th, 2022.

"As Halloween approaches so does the threat of a terrifying night inside the Murder Hotel. The trap is set and about to close on the Lonnit Entertainment crew. After luring the struggling group of filmmakers in with the promise of an incredible setting for their failing documentary on H.H. Holmes, their host Granthem Du'Met now watches their every move, plotting and planning their most exquisite deaths. A crack in a wall, a mirror, or a simple detail on a painting can easily hide cameras to stalk them as the killer searches for the perfect moment to strike, and when he does, a terrible fate awaits you."

"The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me introduces to the series new gameplay features designed to enhance player immersion and reward exploration. Players can now interact with the world around them by manipulating objects, and running, jumping or climbing to get to hard-to-reach areas. Also new is the inventory system which provides each character with useful tools such as a microphone, camera, and camera flash, along with other objects that can be used to save a life… or take a life. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me delivers over seven hours of gameplay with a mix of action and puzzle solving, where players can explore, escape, untangle mysteries, or find themselves tangled where failure may prove to be costly. The game also sees the return of co-op multiplayer. Players can try to escape this nightmare alone or seek safety in numbers with friends, whether playing online or locally in couch co-op mode."