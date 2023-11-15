Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Racket Club, Resolution Games

Racket Club Confirms Mid-December Launch On VR Platforms

Resolution Games have confirmed that their VR tennis game Racket Club will be released on multiple platforms this December.

Article Summary Racket Club VR tennis game launches on Steam VR, Meta Quest, and Pico on December 14, 2023.

Experience realistic tennis with AI competing like actual players using advanced machine learning.

Enhance skills through practice, drills, and career modes in both single and multiplayer formats.

Customize avatars and gear, with functional racket upgrades impacting your on-court performance.

VR developer and publisher Resolution Games revealed the official release date for Racket Club, as it's coming to multiple platforms. The game brings Tennis to your VR headset,42 as you'll be getting a Mixed Reality experience that is designed to fell like you're on the court without leaving your room. The game will be released for Steam VR, Meta Quest, and Pico on December 14, 2023. For now, we have more info on the game below.

RACKET CLUB – TENNIS IN MR

While Racket Club has been designed to recreate the social experience of a fitness club as faithfully as possible – offering multiplayer singles and double matches as well as an explorable Club environment – the game doesn't skimp on options for players who are looking to develop their skills solo, offering a range of modes for single player fun:

Practice lets players step into a court and instantly start a match against an AI rival, mirroring the singles multiplayer experience while giving players plenty of room to build their confidence.

Drills present a series of objectives that will teach players basic and advanced techniques to help improve their game. Drills focus on helping players understand the rules, as well as mastering different shots and reactions.

Career places players in single-player bracket championships against AI rivals that take place all over the world, giving them a first glimpse of the environments outside of their own home court.

LIFELIKE AI RIVALS

Utilizing an industry-first approach to machine learning, Resolution Games has trained AI competitors to both physically and behaviorally react just as real players would, delivering a consistent play experience for players across single and multiplayer play. This unique approach benefits from both deep reinforcement learning and deep imitation learning and is trained on anonymized data collected from real players.

GETTING PERSONAL

As players compete in matches and earn XP to advance their Club journey, new gear and appearance options will become available to make their avatar uniquely their own. From sweatband-donning hairstyles to stylish sneakers, cosmetic customization options will have players covered from top to bottom. Additional rackets will also become available for players as they progress through the game – and, unlike cosmetic changes, will have a direct impact on the play experience.

