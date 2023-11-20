Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mimikyu, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Reveals Paldean Fates ETB With Mimikyu Illustration Rare

Mitsuhiro Arita, artist iconic Base Set Charizard, illustrates the Shiny Mimikyu Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates ETBs.

Article Summary Paldean Fates ETB, featuring Shiny Mimikyu Illustration Rare by artist Mitsuhiro Arita.

Elite Trainer Box includes nine booster packs and various gameplay accessories.

Exclusive Pokémon Center ETB version offers extra Mimikyu card and additional packs.

Upcoming Paldean Fates TCG releases outlined for Q1 2024, with various collections.

The Pokémon TCG has announced Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates, the first set of the year and the second special expansion of the current Paldea-focused era. One of the main products of this set will be the Elite Trainer Box, which will be available on January 26, 2024. This box includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny Illustration Rare SV Black Star Promo card featuring Mimikyu, and various gameplay accessories. The Shiny Mimikyu Illustration Rare is illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita, the artist responsible for the iconic Base Set Charizard. There is also a pre-order-only Pokémon Center version of this product with an extra copy of the Mimikyu card that is stamped with the Pokémon Center logo. This version of the product will have eleven packs instead of nine.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February. 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February. 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February. 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February. 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

