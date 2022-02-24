How To Prepare For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto This Weekend

Niantic has released a breakdown of Pokémon GO Tour: Johto and all of its playable features. To help Bleeding Cool's Pokémon GO readership, I am adding tips and commentary to this breakdown so that players can prepare for and enjoy this event to the fullest. Let's get into it.

Niantic writes on the Pokémon GO blog:

Version selection: Your adventure will begin after choosing either the Gold Version or the Silver Version of the event.

If you're unsure which track to pick, you can read the blog for more info on what makes each one unique. Personally, I chose based on the breakdown of which track will have certain Shiny Pokémon with increased odds.

Collection Challenges: Once you begin the event, you'll gain access to 10 Collection Challenges, and they'll remain available until the end of the event.

Keep an eye on these. Last time, the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Collection Challenges were a little overwhelming. They were plentiful and necessitated trading with friends. I strongly encourage all players to coordinate with friends in advance and to look into local groups if you do not know people who play in person. This will make the event far easier,

Special Research: When you begin your Pokémon GO Tour: Johto adventure, make sure to tap on the Special Research icon after Professor Willow appears in order to claim your new Special Research. Once you do, it can be completed at any time during or after the event.

This is a bit of a relief for players who may not have the full day. Once you buy into the event, you won't be rushed with time to complete this aspect of it.

As a major note, these Research questlines and Collection Challenges will necessitate a lot of catching. In my opinion, the Poké Ball Prep Rally event utterly failed to offer enough items to actually help trainers. My advice is to set out for an item grind tomorrow. Spin stops and curate your Item Bag to have as many Poké, Great, and Ultra Balls as possible. Trim down your TMs and Berries to make room. They can always be easily built back up.

Masterwork Research: After finishing the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Special Research, you'll be granted access to new Masterwork Research! Masterwork Research is designed to be completed over a long period of time, and completing this particular set of research will result in an encounter with Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh!

Hold off before Purifying these Apex Shadow Pokémon! We should begin to see players Purifying and posting these soon, so we will know what Niantic means when, in an earlier announcement, they wrote about a "special Purified aura" soon.

Free items: A free item bundle that includes three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. Make sure to claim it to give yourself a boost on your adventure!

To prepare for raids, please read up on Bleeding Cool's special Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Raid Guides. I created special guides for each available Legendary including Entei, Suicune, Raikou, Ho-Oh, and Lugia.

Extra daily Raid Passes: Claim up to nine daily Raid Passes during event hours by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Never has there been a better time to raid in person! Take advantage of these freebies as well as the sure-to-be quickly rotating raids by getting out there and enjoying the adventuring aspect of Pokémon GO which Niantic certainly plans to accentuate this year.

Incense: Incense will attract version-exclusive Pokémon during the event, so make sure to use it!

My advice here is simple. Run Incense the entire time. Pop enough at the beginning of the event to last the entire time so that you don't even have to think about it. In addition to that, make sure to stack Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces so that you are bringing in all of the extra spawns, XP, and Stardust that the game will offer.

Other features include:

Social media: Share photos on Twitter or Instagram using #PokemonGOTour, and you may see them featured in-game during the event!

Stickers: With special stickers available from PokéStops and Gifts, it's easier than ever to share your adventures with your friends!

Even non-ticketed players will be able to enjoy special features, including:

Trainers will be able to complete up to six Special Trades during the event.

Non-ticketed players and ticketed players alike will be able to evolve Johto Community Day species of the past to get their special exclusive attacks. Read up on the full list here.