Ravenswatch Drops Co-Op Trailer Before Console Release

Ravenswatch has released a brand-new co-op trailer this week ahead of the game's launch on multiple consoles later this month

Article Summary Ravenswatch unveils co-op gameplay trailer before Xbox and PlayStation launch.

Immerse in a top-down roguelike action with cross-platform play for four players.

Choose from 9 heroes like Little Red Riding Hood or Sun Wukong with unique styles.

Explore dark fantasy maps and assist characters like Sinbad and Morgan the Fairy.

Passtech Games and Nacon have released a new trailer this week for Ravenswatch, as they show off more of the co-op action ahead of the game's console release. The trailer shows off what the game will play like for Xbox and PlayStation players, as they are offering up cross-platform play with up to four players in this top-down action-roguelike. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives for both platforms, previous and current-gen, on November 28, 2024.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game in which you play as heroes of tales and legends that must slay hordes of nightmarish creatures in nerve-racking fights. It can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op. Play as 9 heroes, each with a unique twist and individual gameplay, including Little Red Riding Hood, who suffers from lycanthropy; Sun Wukong, the fallen monkey king; the Snow Queen with her evil powers; and many other familiar characters who have a darker side and are more violent than you might remember. The Nightmare has invaded the world of dreams and is corrupting everything in its wake. Faced with this evil, the Ravenswatch is gathering heroes from tales and legends from all over the world to lead a crucial battle and restore the fragile balance. But the heroes themselves have been corrupted. How deep do the roots of this evil go?

Explore three open maps filled with activities inspired by enchanted forests and marshes, One Thousand and One Nights, and Arthurian legends, respectively.

Help the inhabitants of Reverie, such as the Three Little Pigs, Sinbad the Sailor, and Morgan the Fairy, and earn valuable rewards to help you in your future battles.

Reveal the story of each character and Reverie, run after run.

Ravenswatch is a meticulously crafted combination of a dark fantasy atmosphere with a comic book style.

