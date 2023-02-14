Darkest Dungeon II Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character In New Update Red Hook Studios has brought back The Vestal to Darkest Dungeon II, along with some other upgrades in the latest update.

Indie developer and publisher Red Hook Studios has added a new update to Darkest Dungeon II as they have brought back a fan-0favorite character. The Suffer No Sin update has added The Vestal to the game, returning from the original title, as the armor-clad hero comes back to the roster of heroes with some new tricks up her sleeve. The update comes with some other additions to the game for both Steam and the Epic Games Store, as they slowly make their way out of Early Access and to the official release on May 8th, 2023.

"Darkest Dungeon II is a turn-based roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within…"

Roguelike Runs, Each With Its Own Emerging Story: Each expedition lasts from 30 minutes to several hours. Even an untimely end will arm you with resources that can be spent to improve your next journey.

Each expedition lasts from 30 minutes to several hours. Even an untimely end will arm you with resources that can be spent to improve your next journey. Unforgettable Heroes: Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more.

Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more. The Altar of Hope: Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what's important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain.

Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what's important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain. The Affinity System: As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or develop animosity, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end.

As travels progress, heroes bond with each other or develop animosity, leading to desperately needed combat synergies or journey-ending dysfunction. Manage their stress and interaction to keep the team together until the bitter end. Nightmarish Environs: From the burning Sprawl to the diseased Foetor, the long road to the Mountain will challenge your strategies and your endurance. Explore five distinct regions, each with their own unique creatures and challenges.