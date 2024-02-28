Posted in: Darrington Press, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, Nexus, TTRPG

Darrington Press Announces Daggerheart Open Beta

Darrington Press has announced that they will be holding an Open Beta for Daggerheart to test the game out in different platforms.

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, has announced that Daggerheart will be holding an Open Beta starting in March. The team is making and open call to all players, designers, and fans of their products to try out this new original fantasy TTRPG, as you'll be able to take part ion the testing starting on March 12. All are encouraged to play a limited version of the game for free and really examine it with honest feedback. You're not just being encouraged to dive into it, they want you to have fun and "pick it apart," as they prepare to release it in 2025. We got more details for you here about the Open Beta.

Daggerheart Open Beta

Daggerheart is a fantasy tabletop roleplaying game of brave heroics and vibrant worlds that are built together with your gaming group. Create a shared story with your adventuring party, and shape your world through rich, long-term campaign play. When it's time for the game mechanics to control fate, players roll one HOPE die, and one FEAR die (both 12-sided dice), which will ultimately impact the outcome for your characters. This duality between the forces of hope and fear in every hero drives the unique character-focused narratives in Daggerheart.

In addition to dice, Daggerheart's card system makes it easy to get started and satisfying to grow your abilities by bringing your characters' background and capabilities to your fingertips. Ancestry and Community cards describe where you come from and how your experience shapes your customs and values. Meanwhile, your Subclass and Domain cards grant your character plenty of tantalizing abilities to choose from as your character evolves. Craft your unique character through the cards you choose and the story you tell, and become the hero you want to be! Daggerheart's open beta playtesting has three ways for people to participate:

At Home: Download playtest packets from Daggerheart.com or DriveThruRPG and play the game at home.

Download playtest packets from Daggerheart.com or DriveThruRPG and play the game at home. Digital Playtest: A character creation tool in partnership with Demiplane, set to host the Daggerheart NEXUS for playtesting materials.

A character creation tool in partnership with Demiplane, set to host the Daggerheart NEXUS for playtesting materials. In-Person Playtest: Select Darrington Press Guild stores will be offered physical playtesting packets to host playtesting sessions at their store.

