Dawn of Defiance Released New Desert Reign Update

Dawn of Defiance was given a brand-new update this month as the Desert Reign update added a massive amount of content to explore

Indie game developer Traega Entertainment and publisher Fireshine Games have launched a massive update for Dawn of Defiance this month, as Desert Reign comes to Early Access. This update is part of the ongoing development of the game, as the team continues to work on it, introducing new anti-hero builds, champions to fight, a massive desert map, and more. We have more details below as the update is available for those who already own the game.

Desert Reign

Customize Your Anti-Hero: Give your Spartan personality with an all-new character creator, featuring the long-awaited female player model and dozens of characterization options spanning hairstyles, face shapes, makeup and more.

Give your Spartan personality with an all-new character creator, featuring the long-awaited female player model and dozens of characterization options spanning hairstyles, face shapes, makeup and more. Defeat the Champions: Within the Temple of Poseidon, master the aqueducts, navigate the labyrinth and challenge the greatest of its champions: the Ironwake golem, Queen Nyssara and the minotaur known as Taurok, the Crownbreaker.

Within the Temple of Poseidon, master the aqueducts, navigate the labyrinth and challenge the greatest of its champions: the Ironwake golem, Queen Nyssara and the minotaur known as Taurok, the Crownbreaker. Wield the Trident: Through this raid, earn powerful new rewards including the legendary Spirit Bow of Artemis, the Stillblade of Aphrodite and the newly improved Trident of Poseidon, in addition to two new armor sets and three unique-tier weapons.

Through this raid, earn powerful new rewards including the legendary Spirit Bow of Artemis, the Stillblade of Aphrodite and the newly improved Trident of Poseidon, in addition to two new armor sets and three unique-tier weapons. Survive the Desert: With the overhaul of the Ancient Desert, prepare to face the devastating heat as you take on nine new shrine quests in the name of Aphrodite, Artemis and Demeter to unlock the gates of Poseidon's Temple.

With the overhaul of the Ancient Desert, prepare to face the devastating heat as you take on nine new shrine quests in the name of Aphrodite, Artemis and Demeter to unlock the gates of Poseidon's Temple. Control the Weather: Call upon the power of Demeter with the Kythera, a new facility granting you the ability to control the weather in the Mediterranean, plus a new, dedicated facility to craft inlays: the Arcanist bench.

Call upon the power of Demeter with the Kythera, a new facility granting you the ability to control the weather in the Mediterranean, plus a new, dedicated facility to craft inlays: the Arcanist bench. Expand Your Skills: Desert Reign increases the skill cap to level 25, adding new level 10 and level 25 skill perks, plus the ability to raise your skill in Dash, Downward Strike and Fishing, along with the new Legendary skill which lets you maximize the potential of your strongest items.

Dawn of Defiance

In Dawn of Defiance, you are the Defier and must begin your afterlife on the Crossroads. Ascend from humble beginnings as a fledgling soldier turned notable anti-hero, building your capabilities into god-like strength as you survive the isles, build impressive Greek structures and break seals placed by the Gods. Gather resources, craft and upgrade your gear and fight your way to your eternal destiny in Elysium. Traega Entertainment will continue evolving Dawn of Defiance throughout its time in Early Access, implementing additions and refinements guided by community feedback.

Explore the Crossroads: Traverse coastal cliffs, dark woods and blistering sands with heightened movement abilities, unlocking treasure and power amidst reclaimed temples.

Traverse coastal cliffs, dark woods and blistering sands with heightened movement abilities, unlocking treasure and power amidst reclaimed temples. Empower Yourself: Your victories across the isles will advance your strength through acquired recipes and upgrades. Build and adorn impressive Greek structures that rival the halls of Olympus, and protect yourself with customizable, crafted gear and relics of the Gods.

Your victories across the isles will advance your strength through acquired recipes and upgrades. Build and adorn impressive Greek structures that rival the halls of Olympus, and protect yourself with customizable, crafted gear and relics of the Gods. Defy the Gods: In the Gods' mysterious absence from the Crossroads, their shrines are overrun by their enemies. To discover the truth and break the Olympic seals, you must venture into their domain and slay the enemies of legends within.

In the Gods' mysterious absence from the Crossroads, their shrines are overrun by their enemies. To discover the truth and break the Olympic seals, you must venture into their domain and slay the enemies of legends within. Band Together: Undertake this deadly odyssey on your own or recruit up to three friends to aid your journey at any time in online cooperative multiplayer.

