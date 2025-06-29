Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, DayZ

DayZ Announces Third Major Expansion: Badlands

DayZ has a brand-new expansion on the way as they revealed new details and a video for Badlands, coming sometime in 2026

Article Summary DayZ unveils Badlands, its third major expansion, launching in 2026 with fresh challenges and environments.

Explore Nasdara, a massive 267 km² war-torn desert region filled with new threats and survival elements.

Survive extreme heat, manage hydration, and navigate dense towns, ruins, oil fields, and abandoned cities.

Encounter desert-adapted infected, discover unique loot, and shape stories with player-driven faction gameplay.

Bohemia Interactive and Level Infinite revealed an all-new expansion that will be added to DayZ next year, as we got a look at the new Badlands addition for the game. This new content basically looks like it will take you to parts of the world that are primarily desert and hills, in the fictional war-torn country of Nasdara. The new map, which will be the largest released so far, will bring new challenges for you to overcome, as you'll be tied more into player-driven conflict more than ever. The expansion won't arrive until sometime in 2026, so for now, check out the finer details here.

DayZ Badlands

From the scorched cities to the silent sands, Nasdara is a land shaped by war, reset by the outbreak, now waiting for new stories to be written in its sands. DayZ Badlands invites players to survive the extreme heat and volatile history of Nasdara Province, a war-scarred desert region where thirst is lethal, and survival depends on many challenging factors. With an enormous size of 267 km², DayZ Badlands introduces the largest official map in the game's history. Set west of Chernarus and bordering Takistan's frontier, the terrain offers a desolate blend of cracked soil, sand-swept plains, and mountainous divides. Here, every inch of land tells a story of failed invasions, abandoned cities, and the silence that followed decades of war.

New Terrain : Explore the fully inland Nasdara province.

: Explore the fully inland Nasdara province. Desert Environment : Endure droughts, manage hydration, and survive a harsh arid spring climate.

: Endure droughts, manage hydration, and survive a harsh arid spring climate. Conflict-Scarred World : Traverse dense towns, abandoned ruins, oil fields, and infrastructure left behind by war.

: Traverse dense towns, abandoned ruins, oil fields, and infrastructure left behind by war. Region-Specific Content : Encounter infected variants adapted to the desert and loot new items, cosmetics, and firearms tailored to the region.

: Encounter infected variants adapted to the desert and loot new items, cosmetics, and firearms tailored to the region. Player-Driven Storytelling: Form factions, uncover forgotten secrets, and decide what rises from the ashes of conflict.

