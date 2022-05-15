D&D Beyond To Give Out Two Books To Celebrate New Acquisition

As part of Wizard's Of The Coast's acquisition of D&D Beyond, the team is giving all users two free Dungeons & Dragons books online. The first of the two books will be the official Acquisitions Incorporated sourcebook, based on the Penny Arcade D&D series, which was released back in 2019. (Because it was acquired, get it?) You'll be able to claim the book between May 19th-26th and it will come with everything the standard book has including the classes, races, characters, and opening adventure. Once you claim it, it will be a permanent part of your digital library.

The second book is one many may not be too familiar with as they will be giving away Lost Mine Of Phandelver. This is the adventure found in the D&D Starter Kit to help you and other players learn how to adventure and DM, which makes it a fitting choice to add to the mix. This book will just automatically be free to all registered players starting on May 19th, but you actually have to go in and claim the book, it won't be automatically added. You can read about both books below.

D&D: Acquisitions Incorporated When you're just starting out in the adventuring business, it might be nice to have a leg up. It can be a big help to have access to the powerful artifacts, expertise, and jobs that Acquisitions Incorporated (Acq Inc) has to offer a new franchise. Join Omin Dran, Jim Darkmagic, and Viari like never before with the new Acquisitions Incorporated campaign book for Dungeons & Dragons! Set yourself up for success when pursuing your own fantasy-business endeavors, using all the ingredients you need to include Acquisitions Incorporated in your D&D campaign, to establish your own franchise, and take on specialized roles therein. Plus, there are always openings coming available… Just try not to think about why.

Lost Mine Of Phandelver The Lost Mine Of Phandelver from the Dungeons & Dragons Starter is the perfect introduction to the world's greatest roleplaying game. Journey to the Forgotten Realms to the town of Phandelver and rediscover the ancient mine lost thousands of years ago. Use 5 pre-generated characters or create your own with the Character Builder.

Unlocks 13 monsters for use in D&D Beyond Encounters to create and run your battles.

Discover 5 new magical items as you explore the Sword Coast with a click of your character sheet.

Rollable tables, detailed maps, and a wealth of stats to help dungeon masters run this adventure.