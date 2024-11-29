Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Releases The Houndmaster & Taurie Cain

Dead By Daylight has released its latest killer and survivor into the game today, as The Houndmaster and Taurie Cain are live

Behaviour Interactive has released the latest chapter of content for Dead By Daylight today as Doomed Course is now active in the main game. The new content comes with two characters, as you get a new killer in The Houndmaster and a new survivor with Taurie Cain. Plus, a ton of new cosmetics were added to the game as well. We have more details below and the latest trailer above before you head back into the fog.

Dead By Daylight – Doomed Course

Harkening back to an era where pirates and freebooters ravaged the seas, The Houndmaster emerged from the storm's eye fuelled by a rabid lust for vengeance. Yet like so many embarking on that doomed course, she found herself consumed by its insatiable jaws. On the other side stands Taurie Cain, who spent years of her life pledging her devotion to The Entity. Perhaps it was fitting that she wound up in The Fog…though not in the way she envisioned.

The Houndmaster

With her loyal canine companion Snug forever at her side, The Houndmaster excels at hunting down Survivors with no quarter. A synergistic partnership forged by hardship and determination, they work as one to fulfill The Entity's dark purpose. Living up to her in-game moniker, The Houndmaster's Scent of Blood Power centers around Snug, Dead by Daylight's first AI-controlled animal character. Players can use Snug to track Survivors, revealing them whenever they're caught within the Houndsense radius. Once found, The Houndmaster can use her Chase command to send Snug after a Survivor and temporarily restrain them. Boasting a high skill ceiling and the ability to quickly shut down a Survivor's escape routes, The Houndmaster's ruthless efficiency cannot be underestimated. Not to mention, which other Killers can actually pet a dog?

All-Shaking Thunder: There's no telling where a chase might lead. Plummet from a height to temporarily gain an extended lunge, allowing you to quickly close the gap on your quarry.

There's no telling where a chase might lead. Plummet from a height to temporarily gain an extended lunge, allowing you to quickly close the gap on your quarry. Scourge Hook: Jagged Compass: After a Survivor is unhooked from a non-Scourge Hook, it becomes a Scourge Hook. When you Hook a Survivor on a Scourge Hook, the Generator with the most progress is briefly revealed.

Jagged Compass: After a Survivor is unhooked from a non-Scourge Hook, it becomes a Scourge Hook. When you Hook a Survivor on a Scourge Hook, the Generator with the most progress is briefly revealed. No Quarter: The mere thought of The Houndmaster's return is so intimidating that Survivors are left entirely shaken. Whenever one nearly completes a self-heal, they'll be bombarded with an adrenaline-pounding series of difficult Skill Checks. Should they fail, they'll be Broken for a duration.

Taurie Cain

Doomed Course also introduces the morally darkest Survivor The Fog has ever seen, Taurie Cain. A longstanding member of the Black Talon, a nefarious sect that believes The Entity holds the key to transcending humanity, Taurie was among its most loyal disciples. Despite her devotion to the cause, in the fateful moment she was tasked with the unthinkable – taking the life of an innocent man – she faltered…and that was when The Fog came creeping. A Survivor with an edge, Taurie Cain brings a new attitude to The Fog. Things may not have gone how she planned, but that doesn't mean she won't adapt, using each new Trial to find her place within The Entity's Realm.

Invocation: Treacherous Crows: Spending time in the shadows has its benefits. When in the Basement, you can begin an Invocation to become Injured and Broken for the rest of the Trial. However, the Killer's Aura will be revealed to all Survivors whenever they disturb a Crow.

Treacherous Crows: Spending time in the shadows has its benefits. When in the Basement, you can begin an Invocation to become Injured and Broken for the rest of the Trial. However, the Killer's Aura will be revealed to all Survivors whenever they disturb a Crow. Clean Break: After you finish healing another Survivor, once you begin being healed by another Survivor, you can instantly become Broken. If you manage to survive long enough, you'll instantly regain your lost Health States.

After you finish healing another Survivor, once you begin being healed by another Survivor, you can instantly become Broken. If you manage to survive long enough, you'll instantly regain your lost Health States. Shoulder The Burden: Once per Trial, provided you are not on Death Hook, you can activate Shoulder the Burden before Unhooking a Survivor. When they are Unhooked, they lose 1 Hook State and you gain 1 Hook State, scream, and become Exposed for a brief duration.

Outfits For The Doomed

The Doomed Course Collection brings players even deeper into the haunting backstories of The Houndmaster and Taurie Cain, featuring 2 Outfits that shed new light on aspects of their personalities. Revisit Taurie's time as a member of the Black Talon, with an intimidating Very Rare Outfit that will have even her fellow Survivors looking over their shoulder. Become the Ultimate Houndmaster with a new Visceral Legendary Outfit, which brings another one of her favorite dogs to the forefront. And trust us, you've never seen a Poodle this terrifying.

Speaking of terrifying, another horror icon is bringing their chilling creations to The Fog. The Junji Ito Collection is coming, featuring 8 Outfits inspired by the Japanese writer's most nightmarish characters. This Collection features 2 Legendaries – The Artist as Miss Fuchi and The Spirit as Tomie Kawakami – both of which feature special audio recorded specifically to accompany the Outfits. The Collection also features new Very Rare Outfits for The Twins, The Trickster, The Dredge, Yui Kimura, Yun-Jin Lee, and Kate Denson.

