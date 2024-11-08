Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Reveals New Doomed Course Chapter

Dead By Daylight has a new chapter on the way as Doomed Course has a new killer and a new survivor who are bound together across time

Article Summary Dead By Daylight's Doomed Course introduces The Houndmaster as the new killer with a unique AI-controlled dog.

Taurie Cain, a former cultist, joins as a survivor, offering a morally grey perspective in the realm of horror.

Experience haunting Bleeds, pivotal in connecting characters to The Entity's chilling universe.

Doomed Course launches November 28, promising an innovative gaming experience with dark lore.

Behaviour Interactive has revealed the next chapter for Dead By Daylight, as we're getting a new killer and survivor in Doomed Course. The new killer is The Houndmaster, as they come with the game's first AI-programmed aid in the form of a trained dog, while the survivor is a cultist who once served the killer and is now working to aid those who are being hunted. We have more details here and a trailer, as the content is currently on the test servers now, befor ebeing launched on November 28.

Dead By Daylight – Doomed Course

Killer's Best Friend

Doomed Course's Killer, The Houndmaster, otherwise known as Portia Maye, stands as one of the most unique and tragic characters to enter the Dead by Daylight universe. Beginning life as a curious, kind-hearted girl, Portia's mind was shattered when she was forced to witness the brutal torture and murder of her father at the hands of pirates in the 19th century. Consumed by her hatred, she grew up alone on the mysterious Dragon's Tooth Island in the Bermuda Triangle, devoting her life to inflicting pain on those responsible. The only remaining tie to her humanity – the bond she shares with her hulking dog Snug, a gift from her father, who aids her in the hunt. As Dead by Daylight's first AI-controlled animal companion, Snug will serve to help Portia chase, track, and grip fleeing Survivors so she can finish the job.

Players will have access to 2 distinct commands for their canine cohort: Chase and Search. The Chase command sends Snug charging forward with the option to redirect him for additional control. Should he catch hold of a Survivor, Snug will drag them back toward The Houndmaster to face the horrors that await. The Search command additionally creates a Houndsense radius, which widens as Snug moves, sniffing out and revealing any Survivor caught within its reach.

Disciple Turned Sacrifice

Only the smallest slice of Dead by Daylight's Survivors can be deemed morally grey, and of those few, none walk that line more dangerously than Taurie Cain. Born and raised in the Black Talon cabal, a clandestine cult dedicated to understanding and worshipping The Entity, Taurie lost her mother and brother exploring a Bleed – an overlap between our world and The Entity's Realm. She returned from the Bleed, her heart touched by darkness, more certain than ever that her destiny lay in serving The Entity. However, when The Fog finally came to take her, she discovered that her service would not come as a Killer… but a Survivor.

Bleeding Together

Despite being separated by centuries and circumstance, The Houndmaster and Taurie Cain's stories share a common thread – one that weaves throughout much of Dead by Daylight's lore – exposure to Bleeds. These Bleeds, believed to be the overlaps between The Entity's Realm and our world, allow those who dare to enter the deadly confines of The Fog. While some may escape with their lives intact, exposure of any kind to The Entity does not come without dark consequences. Prior to her time in the Trials, Survivor Haddie Kaur investigated Bleeds around the globe for her podcast series "Harbinger of Hell", and Bleeds have also been identified at the site of numerous Dead by Daylight landmarks including Crotus Prenn Asylum. For The Houndmaster and Taurie, their exposure to Bleeds changed each of their lives, driving one to murderous madness and the other towards a life devoted to The Entity. One that would ultimately lead to an eternity of suffering. Such is the course, doomed though it may be.

