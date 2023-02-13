Dead Island 2 Confirms New Release Date One Week Early Players looking to get their hands on Dead Island 2 will be able to do it a week ahead of time as the game got a new release date.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios confirmed Dead Island 2 will be released a week ahead of schedule for PC and consoles. The game will now be coming out on April 21st, 2023. No real reason was given for the update or the game being pushed up, other than they want to get it out earlier for people to enjoy. So hey, awesome news!

A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine, and the military has retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the tainted powers running through your veins. Only you – along with the handful of other swaggering assholes who happen to be resistant to the pathogen – hold the future of Los Angeles (and humanity) in the balance. You were born for this. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak, you'll uncover the truth of who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve, save the world – just another day in HELL-A.

Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations in the City of Angels – currently stained with horror – in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant estates of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach. Brutal Melee Sandbox: Combat delivers the most intense, visceral, and gory first-person experience possible with plenty of weapons and brutal, tactical options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you're slicing, smashing, burning, or ripping, you're going to feel every bit of viscera.

There are six characters to choose from, each with its own unique personality and dialogue. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer with our brand-new skill system, allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out crazy builds. Zombie Infestation: Ready to experience the most advanced dismemberment system in games? HELL-A is crawling with zombies that both look and react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated rotten heart of Dead Island 2. With dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of visual LA-themed variants, our monsters are relentless, challenging, and true Angelinos. Will you be able to survive?

