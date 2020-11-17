Death Tales Will Launch December 3rd On Nintendo Switch

Arcade Distillery announced this morning that they will finally be launching Death Tales on Nintendo Switch next month. The action RPG has already been out on Steam for over a month and doing pretty decently, serving as a follow-up to Plague Road and War Theatre. Now Switch players will get a chance to try it out as it will arrive on the console come December 3rd. It appears the game will be identical to the PC version with no additional content beyond what's already there, and it will just be a digital eShop version. You can check out the Switch trailer and more details on the game below.

Embark on an epic adventure, playing as a new reaper of death gone rogue! Protect your harbinger of doom with cool equipment and deadly spells. You can learn powerful attacks, perfect for shuffling your enemies off this mortal coil. Complete quests for a cast of quirky characters, who will force you to make difficult choices in this grim yet richly illustrated 2D world. Play alone or with a friend in local co-op and serve up a buffet of death upon your enemies together! Over 40 pieces of equipment for you to acquire to customize your Reaper and aid in battle!

Find equipment in a variety of well-hidden chests, or use the souls you collect as currency to buy items from the local vendor, Fiona.

Mix and match armor and harness the power of the unique skills such as fireballs, the ability to freeze enemies, angel wings allowing you to glide to safety, summon meteors from the sky, and even stampeding unicorns!

Join forces with a friend locally. While in local co-op, Player 2 controls Spaura, the Reaper's Soul Bearer. Online co-op will be coming after launch, players can play as their own customized Reaper.