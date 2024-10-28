Deathbound Announces New Accepted By Death DLC

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deathbound, Tate Multimedia, Trialforge Studio

Deathbound Releases New Accepted By Death DLC

Deathbound: Accepted By Death is a brand new DLC that has been released today for both consoles and PC on multiple platforms

Article Summary Explore new battles and mysteries in Deathbound's latest DLC, Accepted By Death, now available on PC and consoles.

Engage in a Boss Rush Challenge embodying the five stages of grief for a final showdown with Grief – The Purifier.

Test your limits with Hardcore Mode, where death is permanent, adding high stakes to every decision.

Enhance gameplay with powerful items and unlock new movesets, while diving deeper into the game's lore.

Indie game developer Trialforge Studio and publisher Tate Multimedia have released a new DLC for Deathbound, as players can now download Accepted By Death. The DLC brings with it a new set of reimagined battles from the game, as well as a new Hardcore Mode for those who crave punishment, along with new items and lore to the game. As of when we're writing this, the DLC is listed on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as for PS5 and XSX|S, but a price has not been given. All the other DLC packs run about $2, but this is the first one with in-game story content, so we're guessing it'll run somewhere between $5-10 when they update the listing.

Deathbound: Accepted By Death

In Deathbound: Accepted By Death, players will face new trials and uncover fresh mysteries as they step into the Path to Death – a liminal space where the line between life and death blurs. This DLC introduces a Boss Rush Challenge, where players must release the great essences of five bosses representing five stages of grief – Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. Survive this gauntlet to unlock the final confrontation with Grief – The Purifier, a corrupted judge of essences and the mightiest of them all.

The Gauntlet of Grief: Tackle reimagined battles against the five stages of grief in an unforgiving Boss Rush. Each encounter offers new mechanics and challenges, culminating in the ultimate test against Grief – The Purifier.

Tackle reimagined battles against the five stages of grief in an unforgiving Boss Rush. Each encounter offers new mechanics and challenges, culminating in the ultimate test against Grief – The Purifier. No Second Chances: Experience the harshest challenge yet with Hardcore Mode, where death is permanent, and each decision could be your last. Only the most skilled will survive.

Experience the harshest challenge yet with Hardcore Mode, where death is permanent, and each decision could be your last. Only the most skilled will survive. Essence of Power: Equip powerful new items like the Cloak of Semanthia, which enhances stamina regeneration when your health is low, or unlock the Anointed Therone skin and The Purger sword, granting an entirely new moveset to dominate your enemies.

Equip powerful new items like the Cloak of Semanthia, which enhances stamina regeneration when your health is low, or unlock the Anointed Therone skin and The Purger sword, granting an entirely new moveset to dominate your enemies. Walk the Path of Death: Unravel deeper layers of Deathbound's lore while exploring the new Path to Death area.

