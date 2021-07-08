Deathloop Gameplay Get Walkthrough Video During Sony State of Play

During today's State of Play livestream from Sony, Bethesda Softworks decided to show off a new walkthrough video of Deathloop. This particular video, shown off on the PS5, gives you a look at an extended gameplay walkthrough for the main protagonist Colt, who is on the hunt for Aleksis "The Wolf" Dorsey, one of eight key targets to eliminate before the day resets. You get a feel of all the options given to you throughout the game as you can approach the target in several ways, all while dealing with his nemesis Julianna (controlled by either a player or the AI) who is trying to put him down. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on September 14th, 2021.

Every new loop is an opportunity to change things up. Use the knowledge you gain from each attempt to change up your playstyle, stealthily sneaking through levels or barreling into the fight, guns-blazing. In each loop you'll discover new secrets, gather intel on your targets as well as the island of Blackreef, and expand your arsenal. Armed with a host of otherworldly abilities and savage weaponry, you'll utilize every tool at your command to execute takedowns that are as striking as they are devastating. Customize your loadout wisely to survive this deadly game of hunter vs hunted.

Are you the hero or the villain? You'll experience Deathloop's main story as Colt, hunting down targets across the island of Blackreef to break the loop and earn your freedom. All the while, you'll be hunted by your rival Julianna, who can be controlled by another player. So if you're feeling devious, you, too, can step into Julianna's stylish sneakers and invade another player's campaign to kill Colt. The multiplayer experience is completely optional, and players can choose to have Julianna controlled by AI within their campaign.

Arkane is renowned for magnificently artistic worlds with multiple pathways and emergent gameplay. Deathloop will present a stunning, retro-future, 60s-inspired environment, that feels like a character within itself. While Blackreef may be a stylish wonderland, for Colt it is his prison, a world ruled by decadence where death has no meaning, and delinquents party forever while keeping him captive.