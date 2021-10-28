Death's Door Will Launch On PlayStation & Switch In Late November

Devolver Digital revealed during the PlayStation State of Play livestream this week that Death's Door is headed to PlayStation and Switch. Developed by Acid Nerve, the action-adventure RPG was originally released for both PC and Xbox devices back in July 2021 and has gained a pretty nice reputation in the past few months. Now players on the remaining consoles will be able to get their hands on it as the game will officially drop on both on November 23rd. We're guessing this version of the game will come with all the updates the PC/Xbox version has received so far so everyone is collectively up-to-speed. That said, they gave no indication that all of the DLC that's been released would be included as well. So it looks like they may slowly release all of it individually to make a little extra cash on the game.

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it's honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power. Utilize melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain. Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you'll meet along the way. Track down and defeat colossal tyrants with stories and motivations of their own. Experience a somber yet darkly comedic tale, uncovering the truths behind the flow of souls, the role of the Crows and the origin of the Doors.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Death's Door | Coming to PS5 and Switch | November 23 (https://youtu.be/2KRJo3e4fx0)