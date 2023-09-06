Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deceit 2, World Makers

Deceit 2 Releases Extended Trailer During Fear Fest 2023

Check out the latest trailer for Deceit 2 from Fear Fest 2023, as they give an extended look at the gameplay ahead of the game's release.

Indie game developer and publisher World Makers revealed a new trailer for Deceit 2 during Feat Fest 2023, giving a better look at the game. The video gives you nearly five minutes worth of footage, as they attempt to give you a far better idea of what the horror title will be like. Enjoy the footage as the game drops on September 14.

"Deceit 2 features overhauled gameplay and visuals thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Both characters and monstrosities feature high-fidelity textures and maps are appropriately foreboding with a new lighting engine that will make players fear the dark. Featuring new items, nine-player matches, and overhauled gameplay; Deceit 2 is a fully engrossing and truly terrifying multiplayer game where only the sane will survive."

DECEIVE AND MANIPULATE: Infected players can activate Blood Altars located across the map, weakening the veil of reality until it breaks. This transports all players to The In-Between, a parallel dimension in which the Infected have terrifying powers. Infected players will wreak havoc and sabotage the efforts of innocent players, but can be eliminated if exposed outside of the In-Between.

HUNT AND KILL: Once the Infected players summon the In-Between, you'll need to continue making progress towards escaping whilst evading the empowered Infected. Your mind will be warped as they chase you down amongst the horrors of the In-Between, and one player must die for the ritual to be satisfied. Who will be sacrificed?

DEDUCE AND ESCAPE: Innocent players have power in numbers. They can eliminate any suspected Infected player by damaging them to trigger a banishing ritual. Make sure you're convinced of their guilt though, or you'll be thinning out your own team. Complete tasks and collect souls for the mysterious Peddler, who'll exchange useful items to aid in investigations, survive the dreadful In-Between, and eventually escape.

IMMERSIVE FREEDOM: Deceit 2 is designed as a social sandbox with unique and creative ways to play both roles. Social deception is at the core of this game—you'll have to study other players' behavior and evaluate the situation before making any hasty decisions. There are plenty of tools to assist but with item and map variations between games, you'll need to adapt strategies on the fly.

