IHOP Partners With SEGA On New Sonic The Hedgehog Menu

Sonic The Hedgehog is speeding his way into an IHOP near you with a special menu that will allow you to get digital rewards.

Order from the Sonic menu by May 5 to earn PanCoins and game content for Sonic Superstars.

Exclusive items include a DLC Amy outfit, game download codes, and Sonic gift cards.

Feature dishes like Sonic’s Blue Blur Special and Knuckles’ Chicken Sandwich at IHOP.

IHOP and SEGA announced that they have partnered up for a special Sonic The Hedgehog menu that will be slightly interactive. Loyalty members for IHOP can earn PanCoins to redeem for Sonic the Hedgehog content in Sonic Superstars, get codes for full games, and more. As you can see by the menu here, all you have to do is order one of these items from now until May 5 from this specific menu, and you can possibly snag some free in-game items. We have the full details for you below, as the company is also adding the Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola and Cinnamon Apple Pecan Pancakes for a limited time as well.

IHOP x Sonic The Hedgehog

Included in IHOP's Stack Market is an exclusive DLC Amy outfit for SEGA's latest game reimagining 2D classic Sonic platforming, Sonic Superstars, as well as full game download codes for Sonic Superstars, Sonic Frontiers, and Sonic Origins Plus. IHOP will also feature limited-edition Sonic the Hedgehog gift cards online and at select restaurants through May 5, 2024. Guests can head to their local IHOP restaurant and try a Sonic-inspired menu of six different items.

Sonic's Blue Blur Special: Four buttermilk pancakes with double the blueberries for double the speed! Ask to try them with blueberry syrup.

Knuckles' Chicken Sandwich: A crispy chicken sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, & buttermilk ranch that won't leave you hangry. Order with a side of "gold" onion rings.

Tails' 2x2x2: Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon strips or two sausage links – just like Tails, everything good comes in twos.

Shadow's Chaos Chocolate Pancakes: Go ahead and be a little chaotic – a four-stack filled with chocolate chips is the ultimate pancake experience.

Amy's Sweet Strawberry Delight: Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and fresh strawberries atop a golden-brown waffle quarter is a perfectly sweet dessert for an epic adventure. Ask to try with strawberry syrup.

Dr. Eggman's Benedict: A 300 IQ genius like Eggman knows that black forest ham, poached eggs, & creamy hollandaise sauce makes for a superior meal.

