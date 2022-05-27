Alolan Marowak Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2022

The Alola to Alola event is currently closing out the Season of (you guessed it!) Alola in Pokémon GO. This means that we have a very Alolan-centric raid rotation with Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini in Tier Five raids. We've talked a lot about those Island Guardians, though, so let's switch focus to Tier Three which has a great selection of Shiny-capable Pokémon. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Alolan Marowak. Let's get into the details.

Top Alolan Marowak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Marowak counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Marowak with efficiency.

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Kingler: Bubble, Crabammer

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Crawdaunt: Snarl, Crabammer

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

As a Tier Three raid boss, Alolan Marowak can be completed by well-prepared solo players. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, you can increase Candies earned by using Pinap Berries, so I would attempt to use them on Alolan Marowak for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Alolan Marowak has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!