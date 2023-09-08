Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: jean claude van damme, Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Jean-Claude Van Damme Appearance

After 30 years of being denied one of the greatest crossovers ever, we finally get Jean-Claude Van Damme in Mortal Kombat 1.

After being talked about in interviews, hyped for months, and having to wait 30 years for it to happen, we finally get to see Jean-Claude Van Damme in Mortal Kombat. So, in case you're not aware of this story, long ago, when the team at Midway was making the original MK arcade title, one of the plans was to make an action arcade title featuring the actor based on the film Universal Soldier. At the time, JCVD was in talks for another video game, so they moved on and created what we know today. However, it's pretty clear to everyone that the original look of Johnny Cage, even just the JC of his initials, is a parody/homage of the actor, all the way down to his tights that harken back to Kickboxer and Bloodsport. Aside from some easter egg content, the original Mortal Kombat is the only game to feature Cage looking like this, as they eventually switched him up to wearing long-legged tights. But for literal decades, the folks at NetherRealm Studios have been trying to get the actor into the game.

Well, it finally happened. Back at Summer Game Fest, Ed Boon confirmed that JCVD would be in the game as a special look for Johnny Cage, complete with his voice doing lines. But we really didn't know how close to the original we would get until today when they dropped a new trailer showing off the character in Mortal Kombat 1. He is dressed as classic Johnny Cage, even making a few jokes about his movie career in the head-to-head comments before the fights. It's a really fun touch to see added to the game, even if it took over 30 years to get here. You can play him as one of the character skins when the game is released for PC and consoles on Septembr 19, 2023.

