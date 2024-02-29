Posted in: Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Deceive Inc.

Deceive Inc. Adds Operation Overhaul Update During Free Weekend

Deceive Inc. has added a brand new update called Operation Overhaul, just in time for the game to host a free weekend for all players.

Developer Sweet Bandits Studios and publisher Tripwire Interactive dropped a new update for Deceive Inc. as they will make the game free this weekend. First of all, the game has a new piece of content called Operation Overhaul, which brings with it a new mission, new challenges, and updates to the game to keep agents new and experienced on their toes. This is happening at the same time the team will over the game free this weekend,m as you can play it right now and running all the way to March 4 totally free. If you're a new player, the progress will be saved to your profile for later if you decide to buy it.

Deceive Inc. – Operation Overhaul

Vault Printers Attract Attention: These new devices bring changes to the gameflow and open up new combat opportunities and reasons to explore the vault! Unlocking golden doors and accessing the objective room now requires spies to bring their ten intel to one of the new Vault printers, where they can exchange them for a golden keycard. Deceive Inc. agents are advised caution; there is a 30-second wait to print a new golden keycard, and the process alerts all nearby spies so they can close on the vault printer location.

Granting agents more flexibility in the field, players can find first aid vials throughout the maps or purchase them for intel. Each agent can hold a maximum of three at once, restoring 20 health with each use.

A variety of visual improvements to animations and behind-the-scenes tweaks to numbers have improved the look and feel of combat from moment to moment. Other mechanics have been added or enhanced, including out-of-cover spy collision, the reliability of melee combat, and the addition of contextual pings to improve team communication.

Updated Controller Handling: Improvements to controller experience include remappable inputs, addressing feedback in the overall management of analog sticks, and a completely new and smarter aim assist system. Players using controllers should find the experience much more flexible and intuitive than before.

Maps have received a number of design updates based on player feedback and data to create new combat and stealth opportunities, including team and item spawn reworks. Examples of changes include additional cover opportunities from the vault area in Hard Sell to Diamond Spire's interior, exterior scaffolding added to Diamond Spire to create high-profile escape options, further Silver Reef flow changes to the vault and surrounding themed hotel space, and better visual identity for Fragrant Shore buildings.

With two or more players, agents can now start a private lobby in a new sandbox mode, allowing them to experience the full array of weapons, gadgets, expertise, and passives of every spy in the game.

With two or more players, agents can now start a private lobby in a new sandbox mode, allowing them to experience the full array of weapons, gadgets, expertise, and passives of every spy in the game. Rookie Agent Onboarding: A variety of changes have been made to help beginner agents familiarize themselves with the unique intricacies of espionage. Enemy "spy bots" have been added to the game and will be spread throughout the matchmaking experience, allowing new opportunities to learn the tricks of the trade they'll need to survive against veteran agents. Opportunities for surprise turnarounds and some security for players with bad luck in the first phase, have been expanded with the addition of blue keycards to the vault. Do pay attention and try to make it out alive. Only one spy may complete the mission and earn their paycheck; it's company policy.

