Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force
Delta Force Reveals Limited-Time April Fools' Day Event
One of the games taking part in some April Fools' day fun will be Delta Force, who have a limited-time event happening this week
Article Summary
- Delta Force hosts a playful April Fools' event until April 7 with unique twists and rewards.
- Saeed takes over social media for quirky, time-limited events with potential real rewards.
- Trade Antler Wall Decorations to earn rare gear like Heavy Climbing Backpacks and Elite Vests.
- Log in for freebies and battle special Rocketeers for exclusive April Fools' loot till April 3.
Team Jade and Level Infinite revealed a new event coming to Delta Force this week, as they're kicking off their own April Fools' Event. The event is called "Saeed Force" and will carry on for a limited time, giving you some fun things to do, like finding Saeed's rewards and more in the game, which will run from April 1-7. This isn't a super serious event; it's just a chance for everyone to have a little fun and get some rare items tied to a fake holiday. We have the finer details of what you can expect when it launches tomorrow.
Delta Force – April Fool's Day 2025
- Saeed Hijacks Social Media: The notorious antagonist has taken over the Delta Force social media accounts, introducing a series of quirky, time-limited events.
- Events & Rewards: Some events posted by Saeed are actually real and offer players the chance to earn exciting rewards.
- April Fools' Special: The team has also released a playful cat video teasing cat operators and showcasing real night combat footage (not).
All Real Events: How-To & Reward
- Saeed's Arsenal: April 1-7
- Trade in Antler Wall Decorations for some seriously rare gear! //Antler Wall Decorations is, basically, the most common loot and can be found almost everywhere.
- Rewards: Heavy Climbing Backpack, Hurricane Tactical Chest Rig, Mask-1 Iron Helmet, Elite Vest.
- Fools' Rocketeer: Now live until April 3
- Keep your eyes peeled! Special Rocketeers will be popping up on the map. Take them down to snag exclusive April Fools' loot.
- Rewards: Lv.6 Lucky Helmet (1 Durability), African Wood Carving (Ultimate/Red quality). Plus, you can score Armament Vouchers and the Big Eye Sticker (Rare spray paint) from these Rocketeers.
- Login Rewards: Now live until April 3
- What's the deal? Just log in and grab your free stuff!
- Rewards: ATV – Cold Steel (Green vehicle appearance), Hunk Hand Heart (Blue spray paint).
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!