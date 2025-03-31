Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force

Delta Force Reveals Limited-Time April Fools' Day Event

One of the games taking part in some April Fools' day fun will be Delta Force, who have a limited-time event happening this week

Article Summary Delta Force hosts a playful April Fools' event until April 7 with unique twists and rewards.

Saeed takes over social media for quirky, time-limited events with potential real rewards.

Trade Antler Wall Decorations to earn rare gear like Heavy Climbing Backpacks and Elite Vests.

Log in for freebies and battle special Rocketeers for exclusive April Fools' loot till April 3.

Team Jade and Level Infinite revealed a new event coming to Delta Force this week, as they're kicking off their own April Fools' Event. The event is called "Saeed Force" and will carry on for a limited time, giving you some fun things to do, like finding Saeed's rewards and more in the game, which will run from April 1-7. This isn't a super serious event; it's just a chance for everyone to have a little fun and get some rare items tied to a fake holiday. We have the finer details of what you can expect when it launches tomorrow.

Delta Force – April Fool's Day 2025

Saeed Hijacks Social Media: The notorious antagonist has taken over the Delta Force social media accounts, introducing a series of quirky, time-limited events.

Events & Rewards: Some events posted by Saeed are actually real and offer players the chance to earn exciting rewards.

April Fools' Special: The team has also released a playful cat video teasing cat operators and showcasing real night combat footage (not).

All Real Events: How-To & Reward

Saeed's Arsenal: April 1-7 Trade in Antler Wall Decorations for some seriously rare gear! //Antler Wall Decorations is, basically, the most common loot and can be found almost everywhere. Rewards: Heavy Climbing Backpack, Hurricane Tactical Chest Rig, Mask-1 Iron Helmet, Elite Vest.

Fools' Rocketeer: Now live until April 3 Keep your eyes peeled! Special Rocketeers will be popping up on the map. Take them down to snag exclusive April Fools' loot. Rewards: Lv.6 Lucky Helmet (1 Durability), African Wood Carving (Ultimate/Red quality). Plus, you can score Armament Vouchers and the Big Eye Sticker (Rare spray paint) from these Rocketeers.

Login Rewards: Now live until April 3 What's the deal? Just log in and grab your free stuff! Rewards: ATV – Cold Steel (Green vehicle appearance), Hunk Hand Heart (Blue spray paint).



