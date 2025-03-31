Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged:

Delta Force Reveals Limited-Time April Fools' Day Event

One of the games taking part in some April Fools' day fun will be Delta Force, who have a limited-time event happening this week

Article Summary

  • Delta Force hosts a playful April Fools' event until April 7 with unique twists and rewards.
  • Saeed takes over social media for quirky, time-limited events with potential real rewards.
  • Trade Antler Wall Decorations to earn rare gear like Heavy Climbing Backpacks and Elite Vests.
  • Log in for freebies and battle special Rocketeers for exclusive April Fools' loot till April 3.

Team Jade and Level Infinite revealed a new event coming to Delta Force this week, as they're kicking off their own April Fools' Event. The event is called "Saeed Force" and will carry on for a limited time, giving you some fun things to do, like finding Saeed's rewards and more in the game, which will run from April 1-7. This isn't a super serious event; it's just a chance for everyone to have a little fun and get some rare items tied to a fake holiday. We have the finer details of what you can expect when it launches tomorrow.

Credit: Team Jade

Delta Force – April Fool's Day 2025

  • Saeed Hijacks Social Media: The notorious antagonist has taken over the Delta Force social media accounts, introducing a series of quirky, time-limited events.
  • Events & Rewards: Some events posted by Saeed are actually real and offer players the chance to earn exciting rewards.
  • April Fools' Special: The team has also released a playful cat video teasing cat operators and showcasing real night combat footage (not).

All Real Events: How-To & Reward

  • Saeed's Arsenal: April 1-7 
    • Trade in Antler Wall Decorations for some seriously rare gear! //Antler Wall Decorations is, basically, the most common loot and can be found almost everywhere.
    • Rewards: Heavy Climbing Backpack, Hurricane Tactical Chest Rig, Mask-1 Iron Helmet, Elite Vest.
  • Fools' Rocketeer: Now live until April 3
    • Keep your eyes peeled! Special Rocketeers will be popping up on the map. Take them down to snag exclusive April Fools' loot.
    • Rewards: Lv.6 Lucky Helmet (1 Durability), African Wood Carving (Ultimate/Red quality). Plus, you can score Armament Vouchers and the Big Eye Sticker (Rare spray paint) from these Rocketeers.
  • Login Rewards: Now live until April 3
    • What's the deal? Just log in and grab your free stuff!
    • Rewards: ATV – Cold Steel (Green vehicle appearance), Hunk Hand Heart (Blue spray paint).

