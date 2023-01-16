Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet ETBs Include Art Rare Promos Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Boxes will now get Art Rare Black Star Promos featuring Koraidon and Miraidon.

One of the biggest changes coming in the Sword & Shield era is that now all Elite Trainer Boxes will come with promo cards. In the past, it was only special sets that got Black Star Promos. The Pokémon TCG has now revealed the first two Elite Trainer Boxes of the Scarlet & Violet era which are of course from the upcoming March 2023 Scarlet & Violet base set along with promo cards. And those promo cards? They're Art Rares! Let's take a look.

There will be two Elite Trainer Boxes for Scarlet & Violet base, with the Scarlet-inspired box depicting Koraidon and the Violet-inspired box depicting Miraidon. These will also be the focus of the corresponding Art Rare SWSH Black Star Promos in the boxes.

Note that the Pokémon Center versions of the Elite Trainer Boxes will also have a Pokémon Center stamp. These versions of the boxes will also have the standard, non-stamped version of the promo. They will include eleven booster packs and will retail for $59.99. The Koraidon Art Rare depicts the new Legendary Pokémon dozing on a rock in the sun. The artwork is by Mina Nakai, who has been contributing to the TCG since the special set Generations. Notable Nakai cards include the new Electivire Art Rare from Crown Zenith.

The Miraidon Art Rare shows this Electric-type Legendary framed by a cityscape and brilliant pink moon by artist Akira Komayama. Komayama is a prolific Pokémon TCG artist and has been around since Call of Legends back in 2009. Recent Komayama hits include the Deoxys VMAX Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith, Radiant Hisuian Sneasler from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and the Misty-themed Starmie V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

The Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Boxes can now be ordered here. Early orders will be able to claim a unique holographic version of the Lechonk card from the Scarlet & Violet base set.