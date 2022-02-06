Blue Fire: Void Maker Releases Onto PC & Consoles

Graffiti Games and Robi Studios have released the Blue Fire spinoff that allows you to make and share your own levels, Blue Fire: Void Maker. This standalone title is basically your chance to take everything the game has to offer and crank it to 11 with some of the most challenging levels possible, as well as crafting your own thoughts and ideas into play and put others through the wringer trying to beat your creations. The game is out right now on PC and all three major consoles.

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land in Blue Fire: Void Maker. Explore mystical temples, where you'll need to master the art of movement to survive increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges. During your adventure you'll slash your way through daunting adversaries, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items. Hardcore Platforming: Leap through deadly traps and master movement to navigate gradually demanding platforming challenges.

Lost in the Void: Far from Penumbra, there is a lost land called The Void. Find Void entrances throughout the world to uncover abstract platforming challenges that require great mastery to gather the valuable rewards hidden inside.

Slash Your Way Through Great Adversaries: Encounter dangerous enemies with distinct fighting styles and partake in intense combat-platforming boss fights. Leverage your mastery of movement and lock onto enemies to give yourself the upper hand during combat.

A Haunting World: Travel through the perished world of Penumbra as Umbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, sharp 3D platforming challenges, quests, collectibles and more.

Encounter Peculiar Survivors: A long time has passed since Penumbra fell into darkness, but those that survived the kingdom's fall will aid your journey to unlock valuable rewards.

Collectibles: Once a rich and lush kingdom, Penumbra is filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and purchase.

Upgrades: No great warrior can battle the dangers lurking in Penumbra without the proper equipment. Upgrade your swords, collect valuable amulets and unlock new abilities to transform into a fierce fighter.

