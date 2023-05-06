Jagged Alliance 3 Reveals Tactical Edition Coming This Summer THQ Nordic will be releasing a special edition of Jagged Alliance 3, set to be released with the game this Summer.

THQ Nordic showed off some new additions coming to Jagged Alliance 3 as it will be getting a special edition in the form of the Tactical Edition. As you can see from the image below, the team are looking to make this an all-you-could-want version of the game that will make it feel like you are a part of the team. Haemimont Games have gone out of their way to make sure the gear and additions you will get with this match up with the content from the game, and not just something they threw together on a whim. The big item that people are going to enjoy is the waterproof case that comes with it. We got more details on the entire package below, as well as a trailer, as the Tactical Edition is available for pre-order now for $130 and will release along with the game this Summer.

"This comprehensive kit is housed in a sturdy and waterproof case, ensuring your gear remains safe and dry. The Tactical Belt with a Belt Pouch provides quick and easy access to your essential items, while the A.I.M. pin showcases your allegiance to the cause. Get to know the characters of Jagged Alliance with a set of 36 character cards, each showcasing their professions and personalities. As you strategize and plan your next move, immerse yourself in the game's atmosphere with the official soundtrack on CD. With the Jagged Alliance 3 Tactical Edition, you'll be fully prepared to take on whatever challenges come your way!"