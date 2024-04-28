Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Auroch Digital, Democracy 4, Positech Games

Democracy 4: Console Edition Announced For June Release

Auroch Digital confirmed that Democracy 4: Console Edition will be coming to all three major consoles, set for early June.

Choose from 10 countries and shape policies as a political leader.

Address pressing events and manage public perception and crises.

Face re-election with a crafted manifesto, or fall to challenges.

Indie game developer Positech Games and publisher Auroch Digital confirmed that Democracy 4: Console Edition will be out in early June. This is basically everything from the PC version released back in 2020, plus all of the updates and bonus content added after launch, all rolled into a single title and modified for console play. Enjoy the latest trailer, as it will be released on June 5, 2024.

Democracy 4: Console Edition

As you begin your political career, you'll have the option to take charge of one country from a selection of ten. These include USA, UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany, Italy, and South Korea. From there, you will inherit a pre-elected cabinet, who will have their own biases and opinions from the previous leader. It is then up to you to determine your chosen country's future. Introduce new policies, tweak existing bills, react to developing events, and look to gain the momentum in the polls from the public. You'll have years to create your legacy – will it be one to remember as you get re-elected or one to forget as it ends in disappointment?

As leader, you will be asked to comment on situations which have achieved headline status in the press. Depending on the direction your government has gone in so far, how you deal with these can impact how the public feel you handle unforeseen events and times of crisis. With you beginning to make your mark on the country you are overseeing, some people will get behind you and others won't agree with the decisions you have made. This may even be taken to the extremes as you can experience assassination attempts and other challenges throughout your tenure. If you can make it to the end of your time in office, you will have to lay out a manifesto to show voters what the future will look like for them if you are re-elected. Will these be realistic, or will you offer what you can to try and get the public's vote if things aren't going well otherwise?

