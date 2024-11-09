Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: demon slayer, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Gets a Free Update

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! has a new update available, adding new mini-games and more to the game

SEGA has released a brand-new update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! adding in new content with some mini-games. The big update to all this is the addition of "Board Six," which gives you a new playing field centered around the Hashira Training Arc from the anime and manga. Plus, there are some new games to play that will bring some added fun, like the new speed-eating contest. We have more info below as the update is now live.

Version 1.20

The version 1.20 update adds "Board Six," a new game board themed around the Hashira Training Arc. As players navigate around the spaces, they will encounter various characters, including Tengen Uzui's wives Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma, along with senior Demon-Slayer swordsman Murata, who will all be there to aid you in your journey. Hashira may even join you in training on certain squares! New minigames have also been added in this update, including:

Cold Soba Noodle Speed-Eating Contest! – Eat the cold soba noodles faster than the Water Hashira by quickly pressing the buttons in the correct order.

Eat the cold soba noodles faster than the Water Hashira by quickly pressing the buttons in the correct order. Fly the Distance! – Send the paper airplane flying by stopping the gauge at just the right time. Flying into gusts of wind will slow you down.

When day turns to night on Board Six, the Mist Hashira, Snake Hashira, and Wind Hashira will appear and put everyone's skills to the test! All four players will need to work together to overcome their trials and emerge victorious.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!

Roll the dice and aim to become the strongest Demon-Slayer swordsman! – Iconic locations from the anime, like Mt. Fujikasane and Asakusa, appear as boards in this game. Advance on the game board by rolling the dice! The game board switches between day and night. During the day, prepare for the night with events and minigames. At night, you will search for demons to defeat. Take control of iconic characters – Choose your favorite characters from the Demon Slayer Corps., including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira! Nezuko appears on the game board to aid players as a support character! Enjoy Various Minigames – Compete against each other, or work together in teams of two in a variety of minigames! At certain moments, you will encounter powerful demons like Akaza, where all players must cooperate to defeat them!

