Descenders Will Release On Mobile In Early August

No More Robots announced this week that they will be bringing their extreme downhill biking game Descenders over to mobile devices. Now you can experience everything about this rush to the bottom title as they throw every bit of intense thrill and unpredictable course running in your hands, as this will essentially be the main game that console and PC players have already had the chance to play. You can currently pre-register for the game on both iOS and Android right now as it will officially be released on August 4th. For now, enjoy the gameplay video down at the bottom to see how it will look on mobile.

Descenders is extreme downhill freeriding for the modern era, with procedurally generated worlds, and where mistakes have real consequences. Will you lead your team to glory and become the next legendary Descender? In Descenders, your team is your life. When you pick a side — Enemy, Arboreal or Kinetic — you'll be bound together with other players who choose the same side as you. Grab your bike, pick your team, and attempt to live up to the legend of your Descender. Will you join the die-hard, trick-frenzy ranks of Team Enemy, the proficient, off-road stylings of Team Arboreal, or the high-octane, speed-is-everything Team Kinetic? Procedurally generated worlds: Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play

Freestyle bike controls: Control every subtle movement of your rider, with an in-depth physics system made for slick whips and scrubs

Risk vs reward: Push your rider for massive scores and combos — but bail too many times and you might lose it all

Build your Rep: A fully-featured online Rep system lets you show off your worth, and earn new bikes and threads

Become the next Descender: Can you survive the game in a single run, and reach the ranks of the legendary Descenders?