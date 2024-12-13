Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Desecrators, Perp Games

Desecrators Confirms Full Version Release Coming Next Year

After beiung in Early Access for over three and a half years, it looks like Desecrators will finally be released on Steam this February

Article Summary Desecrators exits Early Access with a full release set for February 2025.

Raid and loot in a galaxy of human installations in the year 4096.

Experience intense 6DOF combat with 25+ weapons and reactive AI.

Play solo or in online co-op, exploring procedural levels and rival incursions.

Indie game developer Woodhound and publisher Perp Games have confirmed that Desecrators will finally release Version 1.0 early next year. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since March 2021, with development news coming out on occasion but not much mention of progress or a timeframe for it to come out. Now, we know the game will arrive in February 2025, but a date has yet to be set. With the news came a new trailer for you to check out above.

Desecrators

The year is 4096, and humanity has colonized countless star systems. The Milky Way is now dotted with massive installations owned by the various factions and empires of humanity. Ranging from deep space refineries to orbital temples, they tend to have one thing in common: They are filled to the brim with technology, weapons, and riches. You, a notorious desecrator, roam the galaxy aboard your FTL cruiser Nightingale, raiding targets of opportunity. Plunder your way to destructive weapons and technology powerful enough to finally take on the ultimate heist: The legendary vaults of the Galactic Treasury. But watch out! The galaxy is a perilous place. Be prepared for rival desecrators (or worse!) to intercept your greedy and gratuitous looting.

6DOF. Use your piloting skills to master your agile hovercraft. Take advantage of six degrees of freedom to survive relentless onslaughts from particle weapons and swarms of homing missiles.

25+ weapons. Blast through enemies with a highly destructive roster of guns, missiles, and mines. Disintegrate enemies up close with the plasma thrower, or use a high explosive railgun to pick off targets from afar.

Choose your path through a randomized campaign. Explore sprawling procedural levels filled with enemies, traps, and secrets.

Highly reactive AI opponents. Battle hordes of enemies ranging from simple drones to highly intelligent war machines, each of which will communicate and work together to bring you down.

Fend off incursions from squads of highly skilled rival desecrators. Installation defenses will target both you and your rivals with uniform hatred.

Rumors surround the existence of massive experimental combat craft – so-called "Anomalies" – hidden in the depths of military and corporate bases. Save a nuke, just in case…

Co-op or solo. Play through the campaign solo or in online co-op with up to 4 players.

