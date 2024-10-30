Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny, Festival Of The Lost

Destiny 2 Brings Back Festival Of The Lost for Halloween

With Halloween upon us, Bungie has launched their annual event in Destiny 2, asplayers willencounter the Festival of the Lost

Article Summary Explore Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost 2024 with festive masks and exclusive rewards.

Claim the new Legendary Heavy Burst Arc Shotgun, Arcane Embrace, and themed ornaments.

Earn Exotic Class items from Eva Levante using Eerie Engram and Candy.

Complete challenges for Superblack shader and purchase the Headless Ones Shirt.

Bungie has launched the annual Halloween event for Destiny 2 this week, as they have brought back the Festival Of The Lost for 2024. The event is pretty simple as its a chance for Guardians to dress up with festive masks and complete challenges to earn rewards for the next couple of weeks. Along with some special treats hidden throughout the game that you'll find in due time. They're also selling an exclusive shirt during the event, all of which we have more details bout below.

Destiny 2 – Festival Of The Lost 2024

During this in-game event, which is available to all, players can get their hands on the new Legendary Heavy Burst Arc Shotgun, Arcane Embrace, and new Festival of the Lost-inspired ornament sets. Last year, the Destiny community voted on the winning ornament sets, with Warlocks and Hunters choosing the evil wizard ornaments while Titans chose the good wizard design.

Eva Levante has some extra special treats this year, as she will be selling Exotic Class items for those who own The Final Shape for 1 Eerie Engram and 2,500 Candy, which can be earned by completing challenges during Festival of the Lost. This gear will have random rolls and players will be able to repurchase for new rolls each time, with no limit to repurchasing. Players who have Exotic Class item attunement active and who purchase the items from Eva will be guaranteed a roll with the attuned perk. Also returning is the Superblack shader, which players can earn by completing the Ghost Writer Event Challenge, which requires players to complete 15 challenges on the Event Card.

For players interested in Festival of the Lost merch, those who complete the Haunted Sector Playlist Event Challenge by November 19 at 8:59AM PST will be able to purchase the new Headless Ones Shirt from the Bungie Store through Bungie Rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!