Destroy All Humans! 2 Releases New Co-Op Trailer

THQ Nordic has dropped a new trailer for Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed as we get a better look at the co-op gameplay. As you would expect from the description, you're given a bit of a preview as to what the game will be like when you and a friend go around Earth once again in this remastered version of the sci-fi sequel. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as it is set to release on August 30th, 2022. What's more, there are also two editions you can getbeyond the normal version, as there is the Dressed To Skill Edition that will run you $55, and the special Collector's Edition going for $400!

Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever and now with genitals! Experience the swinging '60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. As you uncover the schemes of your enemies, you'll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave. While Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage will be available for download immediately upon digital preorder (or at the launch of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed for the Collector's Edition), everyone pre-ordering the "Dressed to Skill" Edition will also receive a skin pack, to make Crypto look all so shiny, as well as the "Challenges DLC" expected to launch in Q4 2022. For PC players, the Official Orchestral Score, as well as the Digital Art Book, will also be part of the "Dressed to Skill" Edition. Show those hippies who's boss using classic weapons and new technology like the Meteor Shower

Explore 1960's Mother Earth and unload your trusty saucer all over her fictional cities

Defend a much larger, much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission

Hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills

Invite a friend over for a twosome and enjoy the full story in local 2-player split screen co-op