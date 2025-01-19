Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 5Deniz, DeTechtive 2112, indie.io, M11 Studio

DeTechtive 2112 Confirms Steam Release Next Week

The co-op isometric action-shooter adventure game DeTechtive 2112 has been set for release on PC via Steam in late January

Unravel mysteries in a post-WWIII England with Detective Matthew Wallace and his ally Abigail.

Choose stealth, strategy, or combat in five unique cases, each with distinct challenges and maps.

Experience a cyberpunk noir adventure with striking narrative, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Indie game developers M11 Studio and 5Deniz, with publisher indie.io, have confirmed the release date for their next game, DeTechtive 2112. If you haven't seen it yet, the game is a co-op isometric action-shooter adventure, where you fight ina crumbling country that prepared for a world war that never came. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game will arrive on PC on January 29.

DeTechtive 2112

The year is 2112, and the world is no longer the same. In the crumbling remains of a country once known as England, Detective Matthew Wallace—a man with a mysterious past—works as a private investigator. After returning from the Third World War, Matthew takes on an off-the-record case with only one ally: Abigail, a resourceful young secretary. Together, they uncover the dark secrets of the city's elite while confronting shadows from Matthew's past in a series of interconnected cases.

Dive into five unique cases, each with its own gripping mini-story, distinct map, and atmospheric locations. Every case offers new challenges and mysteries. The choice of how to approach and solve them—stealth, strategy, or all-out combat—is entirely yours. Experience DeTechtive 2112, a story-driven action-adventure where up to 4 players can team up to solve a grand mystery across unique maps and gripping cases. Engage in thrilling combat against enemies or use stealth to take down foes silently and strategically.

Whether you choose to fight, sneak, or outwit your enemies, every decision will bring you closer to unraveling the truth—and learning whether some things are better left undiscovered. Immerse yourself in a rain-soaked, neon-lit city brought to life with Unreal Engine 5. With a striking noir cyberpunk aesthetic, atmospheric detail, and a unique narrative experience, DeTechtive 2112 invites you to explore shadowed alleys, flickering neon signs, and towering skyscrapers—where every corner holds a story waiting to be uncovered.

