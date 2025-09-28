Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: deus ex, Deus Ex Remastered

Deus Ex Remastered Reveals February 2026 Release Date

The Deus Ex Remastered has an official launch date, as this overhauled version of the game will come to PC and Consoles next February

Article Summary Deus Ex Remastered launches on PC and consoles in February 2026 with full visual and gameplay overhaul.

Relive JC Denton's classic cyberpunk adventure, rebuilt with modern graphics and dynamic environments.

New quality-of-life features include autosaves, faster loading, achievement tracking, and cloud saves.

Enjoy revamped character models, 4K-ready UI, ultrawide support, and optimized controller schemes.

Developer and publisher Aspyr has confirmed the official launch date for Deus Ex Remastered, as we'll be seeing it arrive next February. As you may have guessed from the name, this is a complete remaster of the original 2000 title, giving the game a complete overhaul and transforming it into a modern title while still retaining many of the qualities that made it popular at the time. You can read more about it here and check out the latest trailer, as it will arrive on February 5, 2026, for PC and all three major consoles.

Deus Ex Remastered

The year is 2052. Societies are teetering on collapse, plagues spread unchecked, and shadow governments shape the future. You are JC Denton—a nano-augmented UNATCO operative tasked with protecting the world order. But the deeper you dig, the more secrets you uncover. Build your character your way, forge your own path with multiple solutions to every challenge, and trust no one in a gripping conspiracy thriller in which the truth is never what it seems…

Experience a World On The Brink: Explore real-world locations in a thrilling cyberpunk tale of conspiracy and intrigue, including post-crash New York, the neon alleys of Hong Kong, shadowy Parisian strongholds, the clandestine Area 51, and more.

Play YourWay: Customize your character to fit your playstyle. Every challenge has more than one solution – breach locked systems, hack firewalls, cloak and vanish, deploy raw firepower and more. Your choices ensure no two playthroughs are ever the same.

New Visual Enhancements : Explore expansive environments with improved lighting, dynamic shadows, water physics, particle effects, and fully updated textures that breathe new life into our dystopian future.

New Rebuilt Character Models : Immerse yourself in Deus Ex 's rich character development systems like never before, with brand-new character models featuring smoother lip-sync animations and ragdoll physics.

New Quality-of-Life Enhancements : Autosaves, faster loading, achievement tracking, and cloud saves on supported platforms.

New Controller Support : Experience a new control scheme optimized from the ground up for modern controllers, designed for fluid weapon management and streamlined navigation.

New Multi-Screen Support : Enjoy 4K-ready UI with ultrawide and multi-monitor display support.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!