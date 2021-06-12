Devolver Digital Reveals The Amazing MaxPass+ (And Some Games)

Devolver Digital held their annual Devolver Direct video, and as usual, they didn't disappoint as they shoved the MaxPass+ down our throats. Heading into new levels of Inception-type storytelling, we learn the first three events were just a marketing fever dream presentation, but now we're back to reality, sort of, filled with chili dogs and a subscription service set to bankrupt you within a year. But beyond the humor, we got some awesome games revealed during this event, all of which we have a rundown for you below, along with the video for you to enjoy. Check a look!

Trek To Yomi: As a vow to his dying Master, a young swordsman is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward. A cinematic tour-de-force from Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One platforms in 2022.

Phantom Abyss: Launching June 22 into Steam Early Access, Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers. Intrepid adventurers will dodge scores of hidden traps, leap treacherous chasms, and flee relentless guardians through branching paths until one of the relics are claimed or the devices of death overwhelm them. Be warned, you only get one attempt at each temple, and failure or settling for a lesser relic means you will never see that temple again…

Wizard With A Gun: Wizard With A Gun is an online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control. Coming to PC and consoles in 2022.

Death's Door: Launching July 20 on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC, Death's Door thrusts players into a quirky and curious world where Crows are in charge of collecting the souls of the dead. Reaping souls and punching a clock might get monotonous, but it's honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.

Inscryption: From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind-melting, self-destructing love letter to video games. Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Coming to PC later this year.

Devolver Tumble Time: Devolver Tumble Time is the future of physics-based puzzle gameplay, elegant monetization, and strategic brand integration launching for mobile devices in 2021. Choose characters from a packed roster of your favorite Devolver Digital games and rack up big points matching and clearing their impossibly adorable heads from the tumbler. Get hyped enough and unleash each character's special ability to clear huge chunks and earn power-ups to create chaotic chain reactions. Then maybe watch some entertaining ads because nothing is ever really free.

Demon Throttle: Introducing Demon Throttle by developer Doinksoft, the creators of Gato Roboto. Coming to Nintendo Switch as a physical box set – and *only* a physical box set – through our friends at Special Reserve Games, Demon Throttle tells the story of a beautiful vampiress and dusty gunslinger on a quest for vengeance against a demon that stole her mystical chalices and slept with his estranged wife. Now the two unlikely companions must blast their way through four monstrous generals and their wicked domains in order to lift the demon's curse and exact their revenge.

Shadow Warrior 3: Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system. Coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2021.