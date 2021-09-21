Diablo II: Resurrected Releases Four Soundtrack Remixes On YouTube

Blizzard Entertainment has released a few special tracks for Diablo II: Resurrected as you get to listen to some all-time classics remixed. Blizzard took the time to partner with musicians Josh Carter and Sueco for a few tracks which have been filed as Diablo II: Remastered and Remixed. The two have created four tracks that are totally nostalgia-driven and made for modern audiences to get down to, as they have loaded them up onto YouTube Premiere as part of a listening party to celebrate the return of the game 21 years later. The tracks include three songs from the game's original soundtrack that have been reimagined, and one bonus track. You can listen to them below or at this link, as we have more info on both musicians for you.

Josh Carter: As one-half of Phantogram with Sarah Barthel, the band defines their music as electronic rock, dream pop, electronica and trip hop, and have described their sound as "street beat, psych pop." According to Carter, their music has "lots of rhythms, swirling guitars, spacey keyboards, echoes, airy vocals." Carter and Barthel were inspired by numerous artists including The Beatles, David Bowie, Cocteau Twins, J Dilla, The Flaming Lips, Sonic Youth, and Prince. They write and record in a remote barn in Upstate New York called Harmonie Lodge. The band has released four studio albums (Eyelid Movies in 2010, Voices in 2014, Three in 2016, and Ceremony in 2020. Josh was instrumental in the creation of Lo-Fi beats for the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launch. Sueco: A multi-talented singer, songwriter, rapper, and hip-hop artist hailing from Los Angeles. Sueco has worked with top names in the business in a still-early career including musicians like Travis Barker. He has risen quickly as a top Spotify artist with hits like Primadona, SOS, and his latest, Paralyzed. He currently has more than 5.6M followers on TikTok, and over 5.2M monthly listeners on Spotify.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Diablo II: Resurrected & Remixed | Complete Playlist (https://youtu.be/aUQwdBPkAoI)