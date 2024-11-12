Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Announces World Of Warcraft Limited Time Collab

Diablo Immortal have unveiled a new collaboration with World of Warcraft, as the Lich King has invaded the Sancturay for a limited time

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a brand new collaboration event for Diablo Immortal, as the Lich King from World Of Warcraft will invade the Sanctuary. Starting tomorrow, this limited-time event will bring with it one of the most feared bosses in the entire franchise, as the king comes in to freeze everything over and claim this new place as part of his domain. We have a couple of snippets from their latest blog for you below going over a few of the details.

Diablo Immortal – Invasion of the Lich King

The Lich King's legions are closing in, spreading their icy influence beyond Azeroth into the perilous world of Sanctuary. Warriors from every corner must heed the call to arms, for only the bravest can stand against this ancient and malevolent force. Who dares to challenge such immense power? From November 13, 3:00 a.m.—December 11, 2:59 a.m. local server time, earn Frozen Boons by completing daily tasks, competing in Cutthroat's Basin, and facing the Lich King in the Fallen Citadel. Earning these Frozen Boons will help you progress through the Eternal War to earn coveted rewards. Within the Eternal War, earn weapon skins for each class, transforming them into the most legendary weapons from across Azeroth's entire history. One of these skins will be granted to you within the first few ranks of the Eternal War. You can also progress in the event towards claiming both a Horde and an Alliance banner. Complete the entire Eternal War to earn the For the Horde and For the Alliance Emojis!

Defeat the Lich King for a chance at World of Warcraft legendary weapon cosmetics. Prepare yourself for the epic battle ahead, as the Lich King has brought his signature arsenal of abilities, Frenzied Ghouls, and Ravenous Abominations to shatter those who stand before him. There are also two random skill orbs that will help you fight the Lich King: Tranquilizing Shot and Healing Circle. To battle the Lich King, you'll need to transport yourself to the Frozen Throne by earning Fallen Citadel Gates from Dungeon Content, log-in rewards, and as a rare drop from monster kills during the event.

