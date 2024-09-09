Posted in: Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal: Crucible of Justice Set To Launch On Wednesday

The next major update coming to Diablo Immortal arrives on September 11, as Crucible of Justice brings a new campaign and more

Article Summary Diablo Immortal: Crucible of Justice launches Sept 11, bringing a chilling new campaign to Cold Isles.

Players at Paragon 30+ can join the Vanguard, new co-op missions with 5 objectives varying by Difficulty Tier.

New content includes updates to Familiars, Legendary Gems, and exciting events for devoted players.

Battle implacable foes in Lidwinter Woods and prepare for an epic showdown against Diablo.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed several new details about the next major update for Diablo Immortal, as Crucible of Justice will be released this Wednesday, September 11. The content will be available to those who have completed the final leg of Southern Dreadlands, as the quest takes players to the Cold Isles in a new chilling battle for your souls. You'll be able to take part in the Vanguard, a new co-op activity where parties of four can complete objectives based on the Difficulty Tier. You'll also see updates to Familiars, new Legendary Gems, and new events along the way. We have a snippet of the info revealed by the team in their latest blog for you below.

Diablo Immortal: Crucible of Justice

Crucible of Justice is the next chapter of Diablo Immortal's main questline, available to those who have reached Paragon level 30 and completed the final leg of the Southern Dreadlands main quest, No Salvation. After retrieving the angelic sword El'druin from the Dreadlands, you have been tormented by your inability to wield it. A torment now taking on a life of its own. The Sword of Justice rejects the darkness that has crept into your body and mind with the shattering of the Worldstone shards. To contain the evil festering within and to prepare for your confrontation with Diablo, you must travel to the icy, beast-ridden Cold Isles—home of the Tempests— and fight for your very soul.

Hordes of implacable enemies have amassed in the Lidwinter Woods. As you look out at the seemingly endless ranks of invaders, their lust for power becomes palpable, so you quickly realize they will not waver easily and begin to weigh your options. To overcome such terrifying odds, you must band together with other warriors. Together, you have a shot at fending off this gigantic threat to Sanctuary. Vanguard is a new co-op activity where you cull foes in parties of four across various objective-based runs. The objective your party is tasked with depends on the Vanguard Difficulty Tier you're playing on. In total, there are 5 objectives, some of which will only unlock in higher Difficulty Tiers. Objectives may be tasks like escorting a Guardian Spirit, felling a Helliquary Boss, or halting a demon invasion, all to the tune of vicious demons clawing at you from every direction.

