Diablo IV Releases New Info On Picking Your Class Blizzard Entertainment has a new blog for Diablo IV about your class options, along with a new developer video for you to enjoy.

Blizzard Entertainment has released a new blog and developer diary for Diablo IV this week, going over more of the options for choosing your class. When it comes to choosing who you will fight as, there are a lot of actors to consider when it comes to enjoyment and long-game. So the team have laid out all of the options you should look at and consider when it comes to picking a character and what you'll be doing to get the most out of them, including explaining the Skill Tree, Basic Skills, Nodes, and more. We have snippets from the latest blog down below, and you can read the finer details on the website, as well as watch the latest video below.