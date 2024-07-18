Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals New Vessel Of Hated Class: The Spiritborn

Blizzard Entertainment held a Diablo IV livestream today showing off the new content from Vessel Of Hated, including the Spiritborn class

Article Summary Diablo IV unveils the Spiritborn class in Vessel of Hatred expansion, with unique combat skills.

New Nahantu region and Spirit Realm lore enrich Diablo IV's dark universe.

Four Spirit Guardians influence the Spiritborn's abilities for a diverse playstyle.

Exclusive items, class quest, and Spirit Hall feature enhance the Spiritborn's powers.

Blizzard Entertainment held a special Diablo IV livestream today in which they went over more of the content coming to the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Held at the Xbox Studio, the stream consisted of community director Adam Fletcher, game director Brent Gibson, associate narrative designer Eleni Rivera-Colon, art director Nick Chilano, and game designer Bjorn Mikkelson. The team revealed a few new additions, but the primary focus was on the new class known as Spiritborn, as they discussed the lore, class mechanics, itemization, and more for this new addition from Nahantu region. We have the video and the dev notes here, but you can find the finer details on the game's website.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – Spiritborn

The Spiritborn are an entirely new class in the Diablo series that call upon the strengths of four Spirit Guardians: Jaguar, Gorilla, Eagle, and Centipede. They are masters of hand-to-hand combat with a versatile playstyle that allows them slay demons with the aid of spirit energy.

Hailing from the brand-new Nahantu region, the Spiritborn have a rich history that revolves around their dedication to protecting the Spirit Realm, a ghostly reflection of Sanctuary where the souls of the jungle have a purpose beyond life.

The Spirit Guardians represent the connection between humans and the natural world. The warrior sees her strength in the Gorilla, the hunter sees his speed in the Jaguar, the strategist sees their vigil in the Eagle, and the apothecary sees her practice in the Centipede and the decay it devours.

Utilize the new Skill Tag, Incarnate, to embody the traits of a Guardian and receive a passive bonus.

New Legendaries and Uniques tailored to the Spiritborn will be available with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. These items can lean into different playstyles of the Spirit Guardians, augment or amplify skills, or amplify a player's inherent power.

A new class quest will be available for the Spiritborn once players have reached Level 15. Embarking on this quest will allow players to become attuned to the ways of the Spirit Guardians and unlock the Spirit Hall.

Use the Spirit Hall to enhance a Spiritborn build by choosing a Primary Spirit for a special bonus and the addition of the Spirit's Skill Tag to all Skills. At Level 30, players can choose a secondary bonus from the same Guardian or a different one that will either strengthen the bond or intertwine it with another Guardian's mechanics.

