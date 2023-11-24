Posted in: Games, Modus Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, Maximum Entertainment

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age Announces December Playtest

Modus Games confirmed that next month, Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age will be holding a special playtest for Steam players.

Article Summary Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age playtest begins Dec 13 on Steam.

Sign up now to experience new content and Beta favorites.

Explore the rich narrative world of New Libertis and its denizens.

Engage in unique 2v2 battles with dynamic lane-based mechanics.

Developer Maximum Entertainment and publisher Modus Games revealed that Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age is getting a special playtest. The team will hold the playtest exclusively on Steam, starting on December 13 at 10 a.m. PT and running all the way until January 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST. This teat will provide you with a ton of content, some of it from the Beta that took place back in June, but more of it will be newer material that you will experience for the first time. You can sign up for it in advance right now, as we have more info and a new trailer below.

"Thirty-five years ago, the dense, bustling metropolis of New Libertis was born from an explosive boom of technological marvels. This new industrial renaissance saw the rapid expansion of the "Iron City", pioneered by industrialist Hieronymus Frazer, founder of the now-omnipresent FALCORP. Rising from the center of the city, the monolithic New Babel Tower siphons energy from the outer zones to power the glowing lamps of FALCORP's countless labs. In its shadow the city's workers – alongside gangsters, brawlers, and mechanized humanoid "autos" – spend their lives relegated to inhuman conditions with no hope of escape. With almost limitless resources at his disposal, Frazer now seeks to secure his legacy and usher in a grand ascension for humanity's elite. To that end, anything and everything may be sacrificed for his greater vision. Bold, brazen champions will rise in the fight for tomorrow – the fate of the city is in your hands!"

"Diesel Legacy features 2v2 battles – four players divided into two teams, on the same stage, at the same time. This unique twist on the traditional 2D fighting game formula adds an entirely new layer of strategy where cooperation will become the key to success. Work with your teammate to extend combos, shut down the opposing team's pressure, and secure the double knockout to win! Each stage features three lanes which players can freely move between at any time. Approach another player in your lane to attack or defend, hop to a different lane to recover, or dash behind an opponent to surprise them. Work with your teammate and utilize each character's unique playstyle to control the action!"

