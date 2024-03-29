Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anonymous Hacker Simulator, CreativeForge Games, Sicarius

Anonymous Hacker Simulator Confirmed For Launch Next Week

CreativeForge Games has confirmed the release date for Anonymous Hacker Simulator, as it will be released for PC in early April.

Article Summary Launch of Anonymous Hacker Simulator on PC set for April 3 via Steam.

Experience realistic hacking with tools like Nmap and Airocrack in an indie game.

Dive into a story of conspiracy and expose an organization's surveillance plans.

Advance through the game, unlock tools, and decide the storyline's outcome.

Indie game developer Sicarius and publisher CreativeForge Games have given Anonymous Hacker Simulator a proper release date. The game has been teased for the past few months, giving you the chance to play the role of a hacker using their skills to unravel the truth behind an organization's sinister plan to monitor everyone's data and force mass surveillance into order. Will you be able to bring it to light, or will you get caught by the powers that be and find out what the do to hackers? You'll find out when the full version of the game comes out on April 3 for PC via Steam.

Anonymous Hacker Simulator

Immerse yourself in a captivating digital world where every keystroke holds the power to unravel the deepest secrets. Begin your journey in the safety of your hidden apartment, equipped with an arsenal of realistic streamlined commands such as Nmap, Harvester, Airocrack, Hping, Burp and more. As you delve deeper into the game, navigate through an intricate web of intrigue, discovering hidden truths and unraveling a conspiracy that spans the country. Stay one step ahead of your adversaries as you exploit vulnerabilities, troll online pages, and manipulate the Internet.

Streamlined Realistic Hacking: Experience streamlined gameplay with realistic commands and hacking tools, providing an immersive hacking simulation.

Uncover the Truth: Engage in a compelling narrative-driven experience, tracking down leads, and exposing a secret organization's dark intentions.

Target Manipulation: Hack and troll public figures on social media, disrupting their online presence and revealing their secrets.

Progression and Unlockables: Earn money and increase your rank within the hacking community to unlock new software, tools, and hacking methods.

Dynamic Gameplay: Adapt your strategies as you face evolving challenges, race against time, and outsmart advanced security systems.

Player Agency: Choose your path and decide the fate of the information you discover, shaping the outcome of the game's gripping storyline.

