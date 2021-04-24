Digital Extremes Reveals Details For TennoCon 2021

Digital Extremes took a moment to reveal their plans for TennoCon 2021, or at least what they have in store for Warframe fans. The event will be digital again due to the pandemic, which has especially been hard on the Canadian-based team where people are waiting four months to get a second vaccine dose. Everything will broadcast on multiple streaming platforms on Saturday, July 17th, absolutely free for the public to check out. While nothing has been set in stone just yet, we do know they will be showcasing several reveals, in-game activities, developer panels, the art show, and a special cosplay contest. What's more, the event will also serve as a fundraiser as proceeds from sold merch will be going to benefit Unity Project for Relief of Homelessness. We have more on that below from the annoucnement.