Diluvian Ultra Will Carve Its Way Onto PC Next Week

Fulqrum Publishing announced this morning that the first chapter to Diluvian Ultra will be released on multiple PC platforms next week.

Fulqrum Publishing and Cresthelm Studios revealed this morning that their demonic first-person shooter Diluvian Ultra is coming out next week. We've seen bits and pieces of this throwback to '90s PC titles, with all of the action and violence of a modern game that took the mechanics and gave them an adrenaline shot. Its equal parts dark, gritty, sci-fi, and blood-soaked. What's more, it's coming in chapters, as you'll experience it piece by piece overt time. Enjoy the info and trailer below, as Chapter One will be released on September 28 on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

"Become the immortal warrior-prince Atilla, awakened after millenia in deep space by an impudent invasion of your tomb-ship. Pick up your blood-sword and investigate – are these intruders the old enemies from your past, or as yet unknown foes to conquer? No matter, they have rooted themselves into the ship and defiled all that is sacred to you with their foul presence. It is time to drive them out into the void and save your people."

Strategic Combat: Diluvian Ultra's combat is built around a dual-damage system where you have to combine weapons to be effective. Armour absorbs damage, but some weapons are designed to quickly strip it off your targets – unable to kill them, but exposing them for a single lethal blow. You have to be careful though, as enemies will mix their attacks in the same way. Collect and consume blood to upgrade your weapons and pick up various power-ups at the opportune moment, to become vengeance incarnate – if only for a while!

Your spaceship home is a living combination of flesh and stone, and so it is with your arsenal of weapons; use both traditional Tech weapons as well as grotesque, living Organic armaments, and don't forget to take good care of your closest companion, your sentient Squire Gun, Bella. Epic Story: Diluvian Ultra may be an over the top retro FPS filled with frenetic action, but all that carnage is set on a background of an epic, tragic story tackling the themes of fanaticism, trauma, betrayal and hope for redemption, playing out in neo-gothic architectural set pieces and immense, cathedral-like spaceships.

