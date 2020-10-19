Dirt 5 Gets A New Xbox Series X Gameplay Trailer

Deep Silver and Codemasters revealed a new gameplay trailer today for Dirt 5 as seen on the Xbox Series X. The game has been teased for the past few months since it was revealed over the summer, as they've been showing off different cars and tracks and modes prior to the game coming out. Now we have a good look at what the game will look like on a next-gen console with the trailer down at the bottom, as you can see the graphics and challenges that lay in front of you. Enjoy the trailer and the info below as the game will release on November 6th on Xbox One and PS4, as well as Xbox Series X on November 10th. The PS5 and Stadia versions will follow shortly after in 2021.

The wheel-to-wheel pack-racing action takes place in several locations around the world including Italy, China, Norway and the USA. With vastly improved load times, players get to the action faster than ever before. For the first time on console racers can experience Dirt 5 in 120fps, delivering incredibly smooth graphics with ultimate vehicle control and unparalleled response times. With Smart Delivery, players who begin their journey on Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free once they switch to the Xbox Series X. "It's hard to believe that in less than a month, Dirt 5 will make its mark on the next generation of consoles," said Robert Karp, Dirt 5 Development Director. "The studio has done an incredible job, and we can't wait for players to join us in the lobbies. With a Career mode featuring the voice acting talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North, Playgrounds, Arcade and split-screen and multiplayer options, there is so much variety, and Dirt 5 offers something for every type of racing fan."