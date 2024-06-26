Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, mulan

Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches The Lucky Dragon Free Update

Gameloft has a brand new free update out for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as players can play as Mulan in The Lucky Dragon update.

Article Summary Gameloft rolls out The Lucky Dragon, a free Mulan-themed update for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

New Mulan Realm introduced with quests and fresh characters Mulan and Mushu to befriend.

Explore and spruce up a training camp, assist Mushu's Dragon Temple setup, and sell tea.

The update features a Star Path and Memory Mania mini-event, alongside new decorations.

Gameloft has released a brand new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley today, as players can dive into some Mulan content with The Lucky Dragon. Aside from getting a brand new realm inspired by the film, you'll have two new characters tied to new questlines for you to explore. Plus, a brand new Star Path and a new mini-event called Memory Mania, both of which will take you on some fun journeys. We have more info about the content and a trailer for you to watch, as you can get the full notes from the game's website.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Lucky Dragon

Embark on your next adventure with a trip to the Dream Castle and through the latest door to unlock – leading you into the Mulan Realm! Arriving in a training camp that has seen better days, under Mushu's guidance, you'll dress the part of a recruit and start working out both your muscles and magic by tidying things up. Your next task may be the most difficult… waking up Mulan! Once up, she'll test your strength, endurance, and patience in the training grounds – hopefully you and your Royal Tools will be up to the task!

Once you've built them a home in your Valley (something just a little bit nicer than the training camp tents), each new Villager will arrive with their individual friendship questlines and exciting rewards. Mushu has plenty of Guardian business to attend to – but he'll need your help in setting up his Dragon Temple first. Mulan, on the other hand, discovers a core flaw in your Valley – a significant lack of tea! Through her friendship questline, you can set up a Tea Stall where you will obtain new recipe ingredients. Friends aren't the only arrivals from the Mulan Realm to your Valley either – find new Magnolia Tree decorations in the Landscaping Menu!

