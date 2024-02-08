Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Goes Under The Sea For Season Six

Gameloft has taken Disney Speedstorm under the sea for Season Six, as players will get The Little Mermaid-themed content.

Article Summary Season Six of Disney Speedstorm brings The Little Mermaid to the race with four new characters.

Unlock Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric, and King Triton through the premium tier, Season Tour, and events.

Dive into Atlantica's six new underwater circuits, including Siren Cove Speedway and Sea Witch Circuit.

EVE from WALL-E is introduced as a mid-season Defender Class Bonus Racer with a plasma cannon skill.

Gameloft has released the latest update for Disney Speedstorm today, as the game heads under the sea to launch Season Six. This season will be themed around The Little Mermaid, complete with four new racers, several familiar faces for Crew members, a new underwater course, and more. You can read more about it from the team below and check out the latest trailer above.

Disney Speedstorm – Season Six

Racers Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric, and King Triton are revving up their engines to take you on an underwater racing challenge. Ariel is a Defender Class Racer, Ursula is a Trickster, Prince Eric is a Speedster, King Triton is a Brawler Class Racer. Details of how to unlock each of our four seasonal Racers are listed below.

• Ariel will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass

• Ursula will be unlockable via the Season Tour

• Prince Eric will be unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass

• King Triton will be unlockable via a season-long Time Limited Event

ARIEL – RELIC HUNTER

Normal Activation: Several relics from the human world are spawned on the track in front of Ariel. Collecting each relic passively increases her top speed.

Charged Activation: Ariel spends all collected relics and gains a speed boost.

URSULA – SEA WITCH

Normal Activation: Ursula uses her two eel pets Flotsam and Jetsam to slow down Racers in front. Each eel follows a different adversary.

Charged Activation: Ursula causes her opponents to make an unfortunate wish. She activates an aura for several seconds. Whenever an opponent touches the aura, they gain the speed boost, but briefly lose the possibility of steering the kart.

PRINCE ERIC – SET SAIL

Normal Activation: Prince Eric summons his half-ruined ship, and controls it in assisted drive mode. The ship protects Eric from being stunned, and stuns opponents on touch.

Charged Activation: The ship rushes forward without Eric, following the racetrack. It can stun several opponents and can take several hits before breaking down.

KING TRITON – TRITON'S TRIDENT

Normal Activation: King Triton uses his trident to cast a beam of energy in front of him. The beam stuns opponents on hit.

Charged Activation: King Triton uses his trident to send a wide tide backwards. The tide follows the race track and stuns opponents on hit.

New Crew Members

A whole new collection of Crew members will also be added to Disney Speedstorm to support you during your races, including:

Flounder

Max

Sebastian

Flotsam and Jetsam

Scuttle

Grimsby

Chef Louis

Ariel's Sisters

The Seahorse Herald

Glut

Under the Sea Band

Ursula's Garden

Atlantica

Our four new The Little Mermaid-inspired Racers are ready to dive into a thrilling racing adventure under the sea in the all-new environment, Atlantica! The new underwater racetrack is the perfect setting for exhilarating combat racing action, with six different circuits to discover.

Siren Cove Speedway

Dinglehopper Dash

Undersea Grand Prix

Ocean Odyssey

Sea Witch Circuit

Landlubber's Rally

Disney Speedstorm Mid-Season Racer

Be ready to welcome the new mid-season Bonus Racer EVE during the dedicated Disney Speedstorm Time Limited Event! EVE will be a Defender Class Racer. If you're eager to learn more about how EVE's Unique Skill works, we have all the details for you below.

EVE – PLASMA CANNON

Normal Activation: EVE uses her plasma cannon to stun nearby opponents. She activates a stance and stuns the first 3 opponents that enter her visibility range.

Charged Activation: EVE instantly cast several explosive projectiles forward.

