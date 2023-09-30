Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Has Become Free-To-Play Globally

Gameloft has finally made their racing title, Disney Speedstorm, free to everyone worldwide, as you can play Season 4's content now.

Gameloft has officially released their racing title Disney Speedstorm totally free for everyone to play across the world. For those of you who have been checking out the game and wondering if it might be your thing, but weren't really able to jump in earlier with the content, you can now download it and try out everything it has to offer. Along with a brand new season of additions that have been inspired by Aladdin. We got more info about the game for you here.

"Disney Speedstorm now provides greater accessibility across consoles and PC with the move to free-to-play, allowing players from around the world to race against each other. The game features a hero-based racing system where Disney and Pixar characters are reimagined as high-speed road warriors, with mastery of each Racer's unique skills as the key to victory. The expanding lineup of Racers includes Sulley, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Belle, Stitch, Buzz Lightyear, Captain Jack Sparrow, and many more, each with their own upgradeable skills and abilities that can impact the outcome of any race. "Players can race through the game's action-packed tracks solo or challenge friends in both local and remote multiplayer modes. Best of all, Disney Speedstorm supports cross-platform play, so players can race against whoever they want, no matter their gaming platform of choice. The game will continue to grow with new Disney and Pixar Racers and racetracks added to the game on a regular basis, giving players new opportunities to burn some rubber and crush the competition. Players can utilize the official free-to-play release as an ideal jumping-off point to an all-new season with the Aladdin-inspired Cave of Wonders update, adding a treasure trove of new content." New Racers: Aladdin, the Genie, Jasmine, and Jafar

New Crew Members: Abu, Magic Carpet, Rajah, Iago, the Sultan, and more

Bonus Content: Two mystery Bonus Racers

